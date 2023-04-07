Chart Thai Pattana rallies its base in Suphan Buri province

Varawut said it was an auspicious sign that his party drew the number 18 for its party-list candidates because it is targeting voters who just turned 18.

The number is also auspicious in Chinese numerology, he said, before urging voters not to confuse Chart Thai Pattana’s party-list number with its candidates’ numbers.

Varawut started Thursday’s rally at the statue of his father – former PM Banhan Sinlapa-acha – in front of City Pillar Shrine in Muang district before joining a convoy of decorated trucks that drove through U Thong and then Song Phi Nong districts to rally the party’s base.

Varawut was joined by his sister and party executive president Kanchana Silpa-Archa, and Chart Thai Pattana candidates for constituencies in Muang, U Thong, Song Phi Nong, and Bang Pla Ma districts.

Chart Thai Pattana has registered candidates for all five of Supan Buri’s constituencies. The Central province is its base.

Varawut said last month that Chart Thai Pattana aims to win at least 17 MP seats in the election: 12 from constituencies and five from the party-list system.

Sorachad Sujit, Natthawut Prasertsuwan, Noppadol Martsri, Samerkan Thiangtham, and Praphat Phothasuthon are running to be MP in constituencies 1-5, respectively.

Praphat has won 12 elections as an MP candidate in the province. Four members of the Silpa-Archa family have been elected MPs in the past: Banhan, his brother Chumpol, his son Varawut, and his daughter Kanchana – the province’s first female MP.