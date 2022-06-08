Environment Ministry, Mitr Phol launch low-carbon model city project in Suphan Buri

Varawut said Thailand had expressed its commitment at the COP26 summit in November 2021 to tackle climate problems to ensure it achieves carbon neutrality by 2050 and attain the net zero target by 2065 even though the country has emitted 300-350 million tons of carbon dioxide in a year.

However, he said, work in pursuit of implemented policies could help cut down the amount emitted by the country.

“The initiation of the ‘Suphan Buri Carbon Neutral Model’ project will serve as a model for any industry that aims to achieve carbon neutrality and consolidates cooperation among all sectors to create a balance in the economic, social and environmental management of the country to ensure it keeps moving forward sustainably,” said Varawut.

The project aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by at least 270,000 tons of CO2 equivalent by the year 2023 to ensure carbon neutrality of the site together with operations in line with a bio-circular-green (BCG) economy, helping Suphan Buri become a low-carbon society.