Varawut explains how Thailand can trim emissions by 40% in next 6 years

He said emissions in the industrial sector can be cut by 2.25 MtCO2eq through the use of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) technology in places like cement factories.

“With CCUS technology, Thailand can liquidise and store carbon dioxide underground. Initially, the plan was to collaborate with leading energy firm PTT to store up to 7 billion tonnes of the gas in the Arthit petrol field in the Gulf of Thailand,” he said.

The minister said cost cuts and tax benefits are required to encourage wider adoption of CCUS.

As for the waste-management sector, Varawut advised that the focus should be on water pollution caused by communities and factories. He believes doing this will cut emissions by 2.6 MtCO2eq.

He also advised rice farmers to opt for “alternate wetting and drying” (AWD) to save water and reduce emissions by 1 MtCO2eq.

“Instead of applying traditional methods, which involves flooding paddy fields with water and releasing huge amounts of methane due to a concentration of microorganisms, AWD can reduce the emissions by 70%,” he said.