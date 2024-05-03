PM floats idea for Liverpool-Man U clash in meeting with English stars

The premier met with Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, and Robby Fowler at Government House on Friday as the footballers visited Bangkok to join the “Living Legends: THE KOP DNA II” from May 3-5.
The event is organised by Influos Company in concert with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Srettha said that he aims to elevate Thailand as an event hub in the region and was pushing to make 2025 a golden year for the Thai tourism industry.
“From this year onwards, we will reach the golden year of Thai tourism, and I would talk with the organiser [of the “Living Legends” event] over a possible match-up between Manchester United and Liverpool legends,” the premier said.
He added that the two Premier League teams have a large group of supporters in Thailand, hinting that the match could take place during the European winter season.
Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong said that the three English football stars liked attractions in Thailand, particularly Phuket, and Thai food and were ready to promote the Kingdom via football.
Thailand had hosted a match between Manchester United and Liverpool for the first time in Asia in 2022, with the Red Devils winning 4-0. The one-off match was organised by Fresh Air Festival.