PM floats idea for Liverpool-Man U clash in meeting with English stars

The premier met with Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, and Robby Fowler at Government House on Friday as the footballers visited Bangkok to join the “Living Legends: THE KOP DNA II” from May 3-5.

The event is organised by Influos Company in concert with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Srettha said that he aims to elevate Thailand as an event hub in the region and was pushing to make 2025 a golden year for the Thai tourism industry.

“From this year onwards, we will reach the golden year of Thai tourism, and I would talk with the organiser [of the “Living Legends” event] over a possible match-up between Manchester United and Liverpool legends,” the premier said.