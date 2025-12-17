New Shymkent-Bangkok flight boosts Kazakhstan-Thailand ties

Buryakov, discussing SCAT Airlines’ long-term plans, revealed that the airline aims to turn Shymkent into a regional aviation hub, expanding its network to Europe, Russia, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East.

With plans to increase its fleet between 2027 and 2030, SCAT also recently opened a new passenger terminal in Shymkent and intends to expand its Bangkok service to four flights per week by the end of 2026.

In 2025, the airline added new destinations including Budapest, Krasnoyarsk, Munich, Prague, and Tbilisi, with future routes planned for Austria, Azerbaijan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Russia, and the Czech Republic.

Chiravadee Khunsub of the Tourism Authority of Thailand congratulated those involved in the new route’s launch, emphasising its potential to enhance mutual tourism, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections.

She noted that in 2024, over 170,000 Kazakhstani nationals visited Thailand, with further growth expected in 2025, largely driven by the visa-free travel arrangement between the two countries.

“Thailand, known as the Land of Smiles, welcomes visitors with its warm hospitality, rich culture, wellness experiences, and diverse natural attractions. At the same time, this new route will encourage Thai travellers and businesses to explore and learn more about Kazakhstan, its culture, traditions, and people,” Chiravadee said.

“In this way, aviation becomes a bridge for mutual learning and understanding between the two countries. I am confident that the Shymkent-Bangkok route will grow successfully and become a strong, sustainable link between our two countries.”

SCAT Airlines, one of Kazakhstan's oldest carriers with 28 years of experience, currently operates a fleet of 36 aircraft and owns terminals in Shymkent and Taraz. In 2026, the airline plans to introduce new routes, further strengthening its network and expanding its reach.

Currently, 23 weekly flights are operated between Kazakhstan and Thailand by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, and Thai AirAsia X, further solidifying the strong air links between the two nations.