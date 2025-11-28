Air France launches direct Paris-Phuket flight

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed the inaugural flight of Air France, Flight AF156, which began direct services from Paris, France, arriving at Phuket International Airport on Friday (November 28), at 9.25 am.
Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, the French Ambassador to Thailand, along with executives from TAT, Airports of Thailand (AOT), and private sector representatives, were on hand to offer a warm welcome.
Suladda Sarutilavan, TAT Director for the Europe Region, said that TAT continues to implement its Airline Focus strategy, partnering with Air France to introduce a new route from Paris to Phuket, catering to tourists from long-haul markets.
The new flight will primarily serve French tourists, a key priority market that regularly visits Thailand, contributing significantly to tourism revenue.
France ranks as the fifth-largest source market for long-haul visitors to Thailand, following Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. This highlights its potential as a high-quality market worth focusing on.
TAT aims to maintain growth in this market while expanding its base of luxury travellers. The new flight to Phuket, a popular tourist destination in southern Thailand, aligns with TAT's strategy.
Phuket offers high-value tourism products and activities that appeal to the interests of luxury travellers, such as wellness, spa treatments, and yacht cruising. Additionally, the region is renowned for its beautiful marine attractions.
Therefore, the launch of this direct flight by Air France not only increases the number of high-quality tourists from Europe but also enhances the image of sustainable tourism in Thailand, with products and services that meet international standards.
This will provide visitors with memorable experiences and valuable impressions of Thailand’s tourism offerings.
Femke Kroese, General Manager for Southeast Asia and Oceania at Air France, stated that the launch of the direct flight between Paris and Phuket marks a significant step in connecting two key destinations. Phuket is now the second Thai destination served by Air France for the winter flight schedule.
The airline is committed to providing convenient and safe travel options for French tourists, allowing them to fully experience the natural beauty and diverse culture of Phuket.
Air France is operating three flights per week on this route, and is confident that this service will offer more travel options for tourists and create an unforgettable travel experience.
As the national airline of the French Republic, Air France entered into a joint venture with KLM in 2004, forming one of the largest airline groups with the most extensive network in Europe.
The direct flight service, Flight AF156, departs from Paris, France, on November 27, 2025, at 3.50pm, and arrives at Phuket International Airport at 9.25am. The flights will be operated with a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, seating 328 passengers per flight.
The service will operate three times a week: from Paris to Phuket on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and from Phuket to Paris on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, running until the end of March 2026.
In addition, Air France also operates two daily direct flights from Paris to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok throughout the year.
To stimulate the market, TAT has collaborated with the airline on the "Air France Digital Campaign Inspirational Gold Package," which will promote Thailand through the airline’s online channels to raise awareness in the French market.
The French tourist market continues to be a high-potential and fast-growing sector. From January 1 to November 23, 2025, 710,968 French tourists visited Thailand, a 13.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Most French tourists are first-time visitors (FIT), with an average daily spend of approximately THB58,611 per person/trip and an average stay duration of 17.22 days.
Popular destinations for French tourists include Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani. It is expected that by the end of 2025, the number of French tourists visiting Thailand will reach 846,000.