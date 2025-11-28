Air France launches direct Paris-Phuket flight

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed the inaugural flight of Air France, Flight AF156, which began direct services from Paris, France, arriving at Phuket International Airport on Friday (November 28), at 9.25 am.

Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, the French Ambassador to Thailand, along with executives from TAT, Airports of Thailand (AOT), and private sector representatives, were on hand to offer a warm welcome.

Suladda Sarutilavan, TAT Director for the Europe Region, said that TAT continues to implement its Airline Focus strategy, partnering with Air France to introduce a new route from Paris to Phuket, catering to tourists from long-haul markets.

The new flight will primarily serve French tourists, a key priority market that regularly visits Thailand, contributing significantly to tourism revenue.

France ranks as the fifth-largest source market for long-haul visitors to Thailand, following Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. This highlights its potential as a high-quality market worth focusing on.

TAT aims to maintain growth in this market while expanding its base of luxury travellers. The new flight to Phuket, a popular tourist destination in southern Thailand, aligns with TAT's strategy.