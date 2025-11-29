TAT Welcomes Air Arabia’s New Direct Flight from Sharjah to Krabi, Expanding Middle Eastern Tourism

On November 29, 2025, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed the inaugural flight of Air Arabia’s new direct route from Sharjah, UAE to Krabi, Thailand. This new service is a key development for increasing tourism from the Middle East to Southern Thailand, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.

The flight, which departed from Sharjah on November 28, 2025, and landed in Krabi on November 29, offers greater connectivity for travelers from the Middle East and North Africa to the southern region of Thailand. The route is expected to provide 5,220 additional seats per month, expanding opportunities for tourists to explore Thailand beyond the capital and popular destinations like Phuket.

Sasithorn Kittidhrakul, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of the Interior, attended the welcome ceremony alongside Angkul Seelatewakul, Governor of Krabi Province, and TAT officials. The route is part of the TAT’s Airline Focus Strategy, aimed at attracting high-quality visitors from the Middle East, where travelers are known for their high spending power and interest in luxury and wellness tourism.