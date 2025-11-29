TAT Welcomes Air Arabia’s New Direct Flight from Sharjah to Krabi, Expanding Middle Eastern Tourism

On November 29, 2025, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed the inaugural flight of Air Arabia’s new direct route from Sharjah, UAE to Krabi, Thailand. This new service is a key development for increasing tourism from the Middle East to Southern Thailand, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.
The flight, which departed from Sharjah on November 28, 2025, and landed in Krabi on November 29, offers greater connectivity for travelers from the Middle East and North Africa to the southern region of Thailand. The route is expected to provide 5,220 additional seats per month, expanding opportunities for tourists to explore Thailand beyond the capital and popular destinations like Phuket.
Sasithorn Kittidhrakul, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of the Interior, attended the welcome ceremony alongside Angkul Seelatewakul, Governor of Krabi Province, and TAT officials. The route is part of the TAT’s Airline Focus Strategy, aimed at attracting high-quality visitors from the Middle East, where travelers are known for their high spending power and interest in luxury and wellness tourism.
The Growing Middle Eastern Market:
The Middle Eastern market is one of Thailand’s most high-potential markets, with countries like the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members—UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman—accounting for a growing share of international tourism. Middle Eastern tourists typically travel for luxury leisure, family holidays, and wellness experiences, which aligns well with Thailand’s offerings.
From January to November 2025, 728,340 Middle Eastern visitors arrived in Thailand, with an average stay of 10 days and an average spend of 100,000 baht per trip. The new flight route is expected to contribute to Thailand’s tourism growth, with 850,000 Middle Eastern visitors anticipated by the end of the year.
A Boost to Local Economies:
This new route not only strengthens Krabi’s tourism sector, but it will also drive growth in local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, spas, sports, and wellness tourism. The increased tourist arrivals will help create new jobs and stimulate local investment, supporting TAT’s “Value over Volume” strategy, which focuses on sustainable economic growth over simply increasing tourist numbers.
Alignment with Thailand’s BCG Economy Strategy:
The launch of this route also reflects growing confidence in Thailand’s tourism infrastructure, service standards, and global tourism support systems. The new service aligns with Thailand's BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economic model, emphasizing sustainable tourism development and balancing economic, social, and environmental factors to maintain Thailand's status as a premium global travel destination.
The new direct flight route from Sharjah to Krabi enhances Thailand’s positioning as a key hub for high-quality tourism from the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, while driving economic growth and contributing to the sustainable development of the country's tourism industry.