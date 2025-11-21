Long-haul tourism to hit 11.66m in 2026 as TAT taps new WhyCation travel trend

Thailand’s long-haul tourism market is entering a new period of robust growth, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasting another record high in 2026, driven by stronger airline capacity, rising demand from Europe and the United States, and new traveller motivations shaped by the global “WhyCation” trend.
According to Chiravadee Khunsub, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, America, Middle East, and Africa, the long-haul segment has been one of the brightest engines of Thai tourism throughout 2025, helping offset sluggish recovery in short-haul Asian markets, particularly China and South Korea.
TAT estimates that by the end of 2025, Thailand will have welcomed 11,096,052 long-haul tourists—up 13% from 2024—generating an estimated 668.885 billion baht, a 14% increase year-on-year.
This follows the segment’s earlier milestone in 2024, when long-haul arrivals reached 9,790,056, up 8.6% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Revenue for that year reached 588.632 billion baht.
For 2026, TAT expects long-haul arrivals to rise further to 11,666,600, an increase of 5%, contributing more than 700 billion baht in revenue—a 10% jump from 2025—assuming no major geopolitical disruptions like the brief Middle East conflict earlier this year.
Chiravadee said large-scale international events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, are not expected to dampen Thailand’s leisure travel demand.
Thailand’s long-haul performance is being reinforced by TAT’s Airline Focus Strategy, which has prompted a wave of new routes and capacity expansions in late 2025 and into 2026.
Highlights include:
Greater seat supply has helped moderate airfare prices, boosting demand across winter and low-season travel periods.
Among the top five long-haul markets—Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France—the UK has shown particularly strong off-peak growth, with more travellers visiting during the low season and venturing to secondary cities.
In the US market, the hit series “The White Lotus” Season 3, filmed in Thailand, has significantly strengthened destination awareness, especially across America’s West Coast. TAT offices in the US have intensified efforts to bring international studios to Thailand, leveraging film locations to catalyse travel interest.
Local operators in Koh Samui, one of the series’ key filming areas, report that business visibility is quiet because “everyone is busy counting money”—a remark highlighting how strong the US market has become.
TAT is also targeting Eastern Europe as a rising frontier market. Poland currently operates charter flights to Bangkok and Phuket, while landlocked Belarus—with cold winters and no seaside access—relies heavily on tour operators to promote Thailand as a warm-weather escape.
The strategy for 2026 focuses on roadshows, awareness-building and product familiarisation, aiming to stimulate demand in a region where value-for-money destinations remain in high demand.
Chiravadee noted that even though Europe’s economy is not performing strongly, travellers continue to seek destinations that offer value, authenticity, strong hospitality and diverse experiences—areas where Thailand maintains an advantage over regional competitors such as Vietnam.
Looking ahead, TAT expects European travellers in 2026 to be driven increasingly by purpose-led travel, or “WhyCation”—trips with a clear personal intention.
Major segments include:
These trends align with Thailand’s strengths in wellness, culture and community-based tourism.
Chiravadee emphasised that the tourism sector must “create new merit” rather than rely on its long-held reputation. She said Thailand should reposition its offerings towards healing, meaning and experiential depth, presenting travel that delivers value for body, mind and spirit.