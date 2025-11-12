TAT unveils six strategies to drive Thailand’s tourism industry toward a ‘New Prospect’

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced during the 55th Nation Group THAILAND’S NEW PROSPECT forum under the theme “Thailand’s New Prospect” that tourism remains a key driver for creating new opportunities for the country.
She explained that in the modern era, the power of innovation, belief, and spirit now moves together, even if many may see them as conflicting forces. Therefore, Thailand must adapt and transform intelligently to keep pace with new opportunities that are emerging.
Tourism industry facing multiple challenges
The tourism and hospitality sector is regarded as “the nation’s burden of hope” but is also confronting a number of complex challenges.
Global and domestic economic volatility: According to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Thailand’s GDP growth in Q4 2025 is projected at 1.8–2.3%, with tourism contributing significantly to that expansion.
Social and environmental challenges: Natural disasters remain an uncontrollable factor with inevitable impacts on the tourism industry.
Political stability, security, and image: Thailand continues to face critical tests — from major floods to the recent kidnapping of Chinese tourists, which severely affected Chinese sentiment and caused a 30% drop in arrivals in February 2025. These incidents were compounded by issues such as earthquakes, grey businesses, border tensions, and geopolitical challenges.
“The most important lesson from these crises is not to underestimate people’s emotions,” Thapanee said. “All sectors must delve into details and take concrete action to address the problems seriously.”
Shifting from quantity to quality
Despite these challenges, Thailand remains “Amazing Thailand” — the land of smiles, culture, and happiness remembered by the world. Success in this new era will no longer be measured by tourist numbers.
TAT has pledged to create tourism that emphasises “value over volume”, transforming Thailand into a destination that creates legends, meaning, and emotional fulfilment for travellers.
During the first ten months of 2025, Thailand welcomed 27.76 million international tourists. Although this represents a 7% overall decline, mainly due to a 13.73% drop in short-haul markets (down to 19.03 million), tourist spending has increased, driven by higher-quality visitors from long-haul markets such as Europe (especially the UK, Germany, France), the Middle East, and the US. Several of these markets have already surpassed pre-pandemic arrival levels, marking a historic achievement.
This shift underscores the growing importance of “Value over Volume” as the core of Thailand’s modern tourism economy.
Amazing 5 Economy
To pursue quality-driven tourism, TAT has introduced the Amazing 5 Economy framework comprising five pillars:
Wellness Economy: Focused on global retirees and long-stay visitors seeking Medical Health and Wellness experiences. Thailand has strong credentials, with world-class doctors and numerous JCI-accredited hospitals.
Sub-Culture Economy: Differentiating tourism by tapping into niche demand at the “DNA level” — smaller but influential groups driven by innovation and digital platforms, such as LGBTQ+ travellers and specialised interest groups.
Night Economy: Promoting growth across both major and secondary cities by urging the government to ease restrictive regulations that hinder nightlife and evening economic activities.
Tax-Free Economy: Advocating tax incentives to attract tourists, including the establishment of Tax-Free Zones in key destinations to stimulate new opportunities.
Prompt-Pay Economy: Enhancing payment convenience at every touchpoint by pushing Thailand toward a cashless society, enabling tourists to make digital payments easily nationwide.
TAT also presented a new concept to the global market — “Amazing Thailand New Luxury”, redefining luxury not by price but by value, emotion, and meaningful experience. What makes travellers fall in love with Thailand, Thapanee said, are the smiles, hospitality, and natural beauty of the country.
Six strategies for 2026: paving the way to the future
TAT has identified six key directions to drive Thailand’s tourism industry in 2026, advancing the “6S” strategy toward a New Prospect that ensures sustainable and high-quality growth.
Smart Experience: Integrating AI technology to elevate tourism through seamless online–offline experiences.
Soundness with Wellness: Responding to global wellness trends, as more than 50% of travellers now prioritise health. Thailand aims to become the wellness hub of Asia.
Segmentation for Competition: Maintaining strong ties with existing partners while forging new alliances in both major and secondary cities, with a focus on quality travellers and globalising local experiences.
Story to Tell: Empowering Thais to share authentic stories that highlight Thai charm and hospitality, enhancing the country’s image on the world stage.
Sustainable Tourism: TAT emphasises that sustainability must be at the heart of all development. Businesses that ignore it will struggle to move forward with the agency.
Safety & Security: Reinforcing safety as a core principle of tourism. All agencies must collaborate to build a secure environment with 24-hour CCTV systems, safe financial transactions, efficient communication, and reliable transportation — strengthening global confidence in Thailand’s tourism management capacity.