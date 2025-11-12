TAT unveils six strategies to drive Thailand’s tourism industry toward a ‘New Prospect’

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced during the 55th Nation Group THAILAND’S NEW PROSPECT forum under the theme “Thailand’s New Prospect” that tourism remains a key driver for creating new opportunities for the country.

She explained that in the modern era, the power of innovation, belief, and spirit now moves together, even if many may see them as conflicting forces. Therefore, Thailand must adapt and transform intelligently to keep pace with new opportunities that are emerging.

Tourism industry facing multiple challenges



The tourism and hospitality sector is regarded as “the nation’s burden of hope” but is also confronting a number of complex challenges.

Global and domestic economic volatility: According to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Thailand’s GDP growth in Q4 2025 is projected at 1.8–2.3%, with tourism contributing significantly to that expansion.

Social and environmental challenges: Natural disasters remain an uncontrollable factor with inevitable impacts on the tourism industry.

Political stability, security, and image: Thailand continues to face critical tests — from major floods to the recent kidnapping of Chinese tourists, which severely affected Chinese sentiment and caused a 30% drop in arrivals in February 2025. These incidents were compounded by issues such as earthquakes, grey businesses, border tensions, and geopolitical challenges.

“The most important lesson from these crises is not to underestimate people’s emotions,” Thapanee said. “All sectors must delve into details and take concrete action to address the problems seriously.”