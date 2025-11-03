TAT launches ‘Smile of the Land’ campaign honouring Queen Sirikit

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the communication campaign “Smile of the Land: Great Smile Grand Moment” to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, highlighting her lifelong contributions to nature conservation, environmental stewardship, and community development.
Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said the initiative was inspired by a historic moment when the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great was asked by a foreign journalist why he seldom smiled. The King gently gestured towards Her Majesty and replied, “She is my smile.”
This profound remark symbolised His Majesty’s deep affection and enduring bond with the Queen Mother, Nithee said, adding that wherever Her Majesty went, she brought light, warmth, and joy to the people.
Her Majesty’s royal initiatives have created sustainable livelihoods for local communities across Thailand, transforming traditional handicrafts and home-based industries into sources of pride and stable income. These projects—ranging from silk weaving to forest conservation—reflect her vision of harmony between people and nature.
The “Smile of the Land” campaign aims to share Her Majesty’s legacy and promote destinations linked to her royal projects. Running from November this year through December next year, the initiative will feature short documentaries, news features, and multimedia content under the theme “Paths of Smiles”, such as “Thai Textile Routes” and “Arts and Crafts Journeys”.
TAT will also collaborate with media outlets and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to visit and showcase royal project sites, local products, and community tourism models inspired by Her Majesty’s initiatives.
Partner organisations in the private sector will join in with creative tributes, including a royal-themed song, CSR activities, and cultural festivals promoting traditional Thai heritage.
Osotho magazine will produce documentaries and articles on the Queen Mother’s works, alongside a digital e-Gallery and infographics highlighting Thai handicrafts, silversmithing, lacquerware, and nature conservation projects.
Travellers will also be invited to join special journeys that allow them to experience and appreciate the Queen Mother’s benevolence firsthand.
TAT expects the campaign to boost domestic tourism by 5–10%, with at least five themed routes developed across the country to connect royal project destinations with community-based attractions and local products.
Nithee added that TAT’s marketing events—including Loy Krathong, Vijit Chao Phraya, and New Year countdown celebrations—will continue as planned, though with more appropriate formats. Firework displays, for example, may be replaced by drone shows, accompanied by tributes to the Queen Mother.
The domestic marketing concept “Happiness Begins in Thailand” will be expanded this year to “Creating Great Moments, Unforgettable Thai Journeys”. Travelling in the footsteps of Her Majesty, Nithee said, allows Thais to better understand how her royal initiatives improved lives nationwide, embodying the spirit of doing good for the nation.
For international visitors, TAT continues to share regular updates and fact sheets confirming that Thailand remains fully open for travel. “Visitors may see Thais wearing black as a sign of mourning, but their smiles and hospitality remain unchanged,” Nithee said.
As for the much-anticipated Amazing Thailand campaign featuring K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, Nithee confirmed that it remains in its final planning stages, with details to be announced soon.