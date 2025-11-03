TAT launches ‘Smile of the Land’ campaign honouring Queen Sirikit

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the communication campaign “Smile of the Land: Great Smile Grand Moment” to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, highlighting her lifelong contributions to nature conservation, environmental stewardship, and community development.

Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said the initiative was inspired by a historic moment when the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great was asked by a foreign journalist why he seldom smiled. The King gently gestured towards Her Majesty and replied, “She is my smile.”

This profound remark symbolised His Majesty’s deep affection and enduring bond with the Queen Mother, Nithee said, adding that wherever Her Majesty went, she brought light, warmth, and joy to the people.

Her Majesty’s royal initiatives have created sustainable livelihoods for local communities across Thailand, transforming traditional handicrafts and home-based industries into sources of pride and stable income. These projects—ranging from silk weaving to forest conservation—reflect her vision of harmony between people and nature.