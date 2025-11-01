Over 15,000 mourners pay respects to Queen Mother’s royal remains at the Grand Palace

On November 1, 2025, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that 15,847 people had paid their respects before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace, since the area was first opened to the public on October 27.

Deputy Bangkok Governors Taiwut Khankaew and senior officers chaired a coordination meeting with all related agencies at the Sanam Luang Operations Centre in Phra Nakhon district to ensure that public attendance proceeded smoothly and with the highest honour.

The BMA has mobilised staff from various departments to provide comprehensive on-site services, including rest tents, seating areas, wheelchairs, and electric golf carts to assist elderly visitors. On November 1 alone, 463 people used these support services. The city also arranged volunteer interpreters to assist foreign visitors.

For sanitation and environmental management, the BMA deployed 10 mobile toilets and 10 waste-sorting stations. The total waste collected weighed 288 kilogrammes, comprising 224 kg of general waste, 50 kg of recyclable materials, and 14 kg of food waste.