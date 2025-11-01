Over 15,000 mourners pay respects to Queen Mother’s royal remains at the Grand Palace

On November 1, 2025, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that 15,847 people had paid their respects before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace, since the area was first opened to the public on October 27.
Deputy Bangkok Governors Taiwut Khankaew and senior officers chaired a coordination meeting with all related agencies at the Sanam Luang Operations Centre in Phra Nakhon district to ensure that public attendance proceeded smoothly and with the highest honour.
The BMA has mobilised staff from various departments to provide comprehensive on-site services, including rest tents, seating areas, wheelchairs, and electric golf carts to assist elderly visitors. On November 1 alone, 463 people used these support services. The city also arranged volunteer interpreters to assist foreign visitors.
For sanitation and environmental management, the BMA deployed 10 mobile toilets and 10 waste-sorting stations. The total waste collected weighed 288 kilogrammes, comprising 224 kg of general waste, 50 kg of recyclable materials, and 14 kg of food waste.
To support those without suitable attire, the city has also set up a mourning outfit rental point near the Phra Lan tunnel. A total of 509 people used the service — 495 Thais and 14 foreigners. All borrowed sarongs and trousers are laundered and pressed before reuse.
Medical assistance was provided at three first-aid stations located around Sanam Luang and Phra Lan Tunnel, serving 33 individuals. For safety, city law enforcement and police officers have been deployed throughout the area, alongside CCTV installations and fire extinguishers at food preparation points.
Deputy Governor Taiwut has instructed all involved agencies to implement additional measures, including ensuring hygienic disposal of food wastewater, designating organised food donation areas, and maintaining tamarind trees around Sanam Luang by preventing waterlogging and litter accumulation. Each agency is required to submit daily reports by 4.30 pm to maintain order and demonstrate the highest respect for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.