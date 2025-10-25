Bangkok prepares key areas for royal procession to honour Queen Sirikit

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

BMA and military teams prepare roads and public spaces for the royal procession of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 26, 2025.

Personnel from the military and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have joined forces to clean and prepare key roads and surrounding areas along the royal procession route for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. This is in preparation for the public who will come to pay their respects and bid farewell.

The teams have been spraying water, cleaning roads, collecting waste, trimming trees, and organising public spaces to ensure they are clean, orderly, and dignified, creating a serene and respectful atmosphere.

Additionally, public service points such as waiting areas, mobile toilets, and first aid stations have been set up to ensure that those attending can do so in an orderly and safe manner.

Bangkok prepares key areas for royal procession to honour Queen Sirikit

The relevant authorities have also coordinated traffic plans for the area, with military, police, and municipal officers overseeing traffic flow to allow the public to access the area smoothly.

These efforts are part of the tribute and deep respect to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, with all involved agencies demonstrating their unwavering commitment to carrying out their duties in grateful recognition of her immense contributions to the nation.

Bangkok prepares key areas for royal procession to honour Queen Sirikit

Furthermore, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has announced the procession route for the royal funeral procession on Sunday, October 26, at 4.00pm, which will cover approximately 10 kilometres:

  • Depart from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and turn left onto Henri Dunant Road.
  • Turn right onto Rama IV Road heading towards Sam Yan Intersection.
  • Turn right onto Phaya Thai Road at Sam Yan Intersection.
  • Turn left onto Si Ayutthaya Road at Phaya Thai Intersection.
  • Pass the King's Guard, 2nd Cavalry Division (901 Land), and Wat Benchamabophit.
  • Turn left onto Ratchadamnoen Road, heading towards the final destination, the Grand Palace.

Bangkok prepares key areas for royal procession to honour Queen Sirikit Bangkok prepares key areas for royal procession to honour Queen Sirikit

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy