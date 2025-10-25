Bangkok prepares key areas for royal procession to honour Queen Sirikit

Personnel from the military and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have joined forces to clean and prepare key roads and surrounding areas along the royal procession route for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. This is in preparation for the public who will come to pay their respects and bid farewell.

The teams have been spraying water, cleaning roads, collecting waste, trimming trees, and organising public spaces to ensure they are clean, orderly, and dignified, creating a serene and respectful atmosphere.

Additionally, public service points such as waiting areas, mobile toilets, and first aid stations have been set up to ensure that those attending can do so in an orderly and safe manner.