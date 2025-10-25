Free transport services for public attending Queen Sirikit’s memorial at Sanam Luang

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, announced on Saturday that his ministry is implementing measures to ensure the public has easy, safe, and convenient access to Sanam Luang to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, following her passing.



Public transport and buses

The Department of Land Transport and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will offer free shuttle buses on several main routes, including:

Krung Thep Aphiwat Station – The Grand Palace

Rangsit – The Grand Palace

Wongwian Yai – The Grand Palace

Muang Thong Thani – The Grand Palace

Additionally, Transport Company Limited and other operators nationwide will provide extra buses to accommodate increased demand, with fair fare management. Transport officials will also be deployed around Thammasat University, the Supreme Court, and the Grand Palace to assist passengers.