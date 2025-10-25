Free transport services for public attending Queen Sirikit’s memorial at Sanam Luang

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, announced on Saturday that his ministry is implementing measures to ensure the public has easy, safe, and convenient access to Sanam Luang to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, following her passing.
The Department of Land Transport and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will offer free shuttle buses on several main routes, including:
Additionally, Transport Company Limited and other operators nationwide will provide extra buses to accommodate increased demand, with fair fare management. Transport officials will also be deployed around Thammasat University, the Supreme Court, and the Grand Palace to assist passengers.
State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will add special carriages to all routes and operate special trains on at least three routes:
Train services will also connect with BMTA buses from Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong) to Sanam Luang.
For electric trains, frequencies will be increased during peak hours, especially around Sanam Chai Station and nearby stations. Additional staff will be deployed to assist passengers and sell extra tickets.
The Marine Department will operate free ferries between:
The department is also coordinating with operators on the Saen Saeb Canal and Chao Phraya River to increase trips and ensure adequate water transport capacity.
Phiphat concluded that all agencies under his ministry must strictly adhere to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Royal Household guidelines, prioritising public convenience, safety, and ensuring the highest level of respect for the event.