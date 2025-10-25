Free transport services for public attending Queen Sirikit’s memorial at Sanam Luang

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announces free transport services across buses, boats, and trains to assist those paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Sanam Luang.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, announced on Saturday that his ministry is implementing measures to ensure the public has easy, safe, and convenient access to Sanam Luang to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, following her passing.


Public transport and buses

The Department of Land Transport and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will offer free shuttle buses on several main routes, including:

  • Krung Thep Aphiwat Station – The Grand Palace
  • Rangsit – The Grand Palace
  • Wongwian Yai – The Grand Palace
  • Muang Thong Thani – The Grand Palace

Additionally, Transport Company Limited and other operators nationwide will provide extra buses to accommodate increased demand, with fair fare management. Transport officials will also be deployed around Thammasat University, the Supreme Court, and the Grand Palace to assist passengers.

Railway and mass transit

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will add special carriages to all routes and operate special trains on at least three routes:

  • Bangkok – Ayutthaya – Bangkok
  • Bangkok – Chachoengsao – Bangkok
  • Bangkok – Nakhon Pathom – Bangkok

Train services will also connect with BMTA buses from Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong) to Sanam Luang.

For electric trains, frequencies will be increased during peak hours, especially around Sanam Chai Station and nearby stations. Additional staff will be deployed to assist passengers and sell extra tickets.


Water transport

The Marine Department will operate free ferries between:

  • Tha Wang Lang – Tha Phra Chan
  • Tha Tien – Tha Wat Arun

The department is also coordinating with operators on the Saen Saeb Canal and Chao Phraya River to increase trips and ensure adequate water transport capacity.

Phiphat concluded that all agencies under his ministry must strictly adhere to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Royal Household guidelines, prioritising public convenience, safety, and ensuring the highest level of respect for the event.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy