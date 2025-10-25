PM’s statement on the passing of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother: A loss of the great mother of the nation

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, broadcasted on the Thai National Broadcasting Services (NBT). The key message from the Prime Minister’s statement is as follows:

To all Thai citizens,

October 24, 2025, is a day that the Thai people did not wish to arrive, for it brought immense sorrow and an irreplaceable loss to the nation. Upon hearing the announcement from the Royal Household Bureau that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away peacefully at Chulalongkorn Hospital at the age of 93, the hearts of all Thai people are filled with grief. Our hearts are cloaked in a fog of sorrow, a sorrow for which no words can suffice. Her Majesty was a true inspiration, embodying love and kindness that will last forever.

Her passing is a loss of "the great mother of the nation" whom we all loved and held in the highest esteem. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother was a beacon of hope, respect, and admiration for the Thai people. She was also the mother of His Majesty the King and the royal family, serving as a pillar for all Thai people. Her remarkable royal duties, performed with wisdom and relentless effort throughout the reign of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, have brought benefits to the Thai people, especially through her royal initiatives in areas such as the promotion of folk arts, cultural preservation, natural resource conservation, and public health.