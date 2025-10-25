CNN reports the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

According to CNN, Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit, known for her royal projects aimed at helping the rural poor, preserving traditional crafts, and protecting the environment, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

The Royal Household Bureau confirmed her passing at a hospital in Bangkok, after she had been battling a blood infection since October 17. Despite the efforts of her medical team, her condition did not improve.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother had been largely absent from the public eye in recent years due to declining health. Her husband, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, passed away in October 2016.