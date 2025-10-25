Global recognition and awards reflect Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s lifetime of dedication

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s royal dedication throughout her life has earned her numerous awards and honours from leading global organisations, serving as a testament to her compassion and service to the people.
As Thailand mourns the passing of Her Majesty, we reflect on her remarkable legacy, evidenced by the 24 honorary degrees from 12 Thai universities, beginning in 1961 when Chulalongkorn University awarded her an honorary doctorate in political science. This was the beginning of the recognition of her royal contributions to the nation.
Following this, 11 more Thai universities awarded her honorary degrees in fields that mirrored her royal activities, such as education, agriculture, biology, economics, and cultural arts, with the final degree presented in 1992 by Ramkhamhaeng University in the fields of biology and economics.
Her Majesty’s global impact is also demonstrated by the 13 awards from international organisations, acknowledging her lifelong efforts to improve the lives of the less fortunate, refugees, children, women, and the environment.
In 1979, she was awarded the “Ceres Medal” by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), recognising her outstanding contribution to the development of women and rural communities, alongside her support for King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s agricultural and land reform initiatives.
In 1981, she was honoured by the Federation for the Protection of Children in New York, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, for her work in aiding the disadvantaged, refugees, and disabled children. Additionally, she received a commemorative coin for International Children’s Year from UNICEF for her contributions to child welfare.
In 1985, the Asian Association awarded Her Majesty the “Humanitarian Award”, the first of its kind, recognising her royal initiatives that elevated Thai women in education, economics, and the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.
In 1986, the World Wildlife Fund awarded Her Majesty a Certificate of Honour for her outstanding contributions to the conservation of forests and wildlife, reflecting her vision for environmental sustainability.
In 1992, UNESCO honoured her with the Borobudur Gold Medal during the opening of the “Asian Textile Heritage, Handicrafts and Industry” exhibition at Chiang Mai University, recognising her royal efforts in preserving cultural heritage.
In 1991, a particularly significant year, the UNICEF and the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a special ceremony in her honour. On this occasion, UNICEF presented her with the “UNICEF Special Recognition Award”, a medal previously only given to the International Red Cross. She became the first individual ever to receive this prestigious honour.
Her Majesty also received the “UNIFEM Award of Excellence” for her unwavering support of Thai women’s roles in national development.
In 1993, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., awarded Her Majesty an honorary doctorate in Humanities on May 14.
In a similar vein, Stanford University in the United States presented her with the “Woman of the Year 1993” award on May 26, recognising her continuous dedication to the public good.
These 37 honorary awards are not mere decorations but serve as testaments to her boundless compassion for the Thai people and humanity. Her work spanned women’s empowerment, children’s rights, education, agriculture, environmental conservation, and assistance for millions of refugees.
Today, even though Her Majesty has passed, her compassion and royal contributions will remain in the hearts of the Thai people and those around the world forever. She exemplified selfless devotion, giving without expecting anything in return, and unconditional love for all.