Global recognition and awards reflect Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s lifetime of dedication



13 international awards recognising global impact

Her Majesty’s global impact is also demonstrated by the 13 awards from international organisations, acknowledging her lifelong efforts to improve the lives of the less fortunate, refugees, children, women, and the environment.

In 1979, she was awarded the “Ceres Medal” by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), recognising her outstanding contribution to the development of women and rural communities, alongside her support for King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s agricultural and land reform initiatives.

In 1981, she was honoured by the Federation for the Protection of Children in New York, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, for her work in aiding the disadvantaged, refugees, and disabled children. Additionally, she received a commemorative coin for International Children’s Year from UNICEF for her contributions to child welfare.



Awards reflecting Her Majesty’s far-reaching vision

In 1985, the Asian Association awarded Her Majesty the “Humanitarian Award”, the first of its kind, recognising her royal initiatives that elevated Thai women in education, economics, and the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.

In 1986, the World Wildlife Fund awarded Her Majesty a Certificate of Honour for her outstanding contributions to the conservation of forests and wildlife, reflecting her vision for environmental sustainability.

In 1992, UNESCO honoured her with the Borobudur Gold Medal during the opening of the “Asian Textile Heritage, Handicrafts and Industry” exhibition at Chiang Mai University, recognising her royal efforts in preserving cultural heritage.