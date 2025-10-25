King Jigme of Bhutan expresses condolences over the passing of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

On October 25, His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, issued a royal message expressing his condolences over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The royal message read:



“Their Majesties the King and Queen, members of the Royal Family and the people of Bhutan join the Kingdom of Thailand in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand.

Her Majesty was a beloved Queen whose life was devoted to the service and well-being of her people. Her compassion, devotion, and tireless efforts to uplift communities and preserve Thai culture made her a guiding light for her nation and a cherished symbol of its spirit.

Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit will be remembered with reverence and affection, and her legacy will continue to live on in the beauty of Thailand’s traditions and in the hearts of her people, and all those whose lives she touched.”