Foreign embassies in Thailand honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother with tributes

The Embassy of Japan in Thailand also changed its profile picture and posted a message in both Thai and Japanese, stating:

“The Embassy of Japan in Thailand, on behalf of the Japanese people, extends its deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Her Majesty dedicated her efforts to fostering harmony and the well-being of the Thai people throughout her long reign. We humbly remember her immense kindness and will honour her memory forever.

We offer our condolences and join the Thai people in this time of mourning.”



The Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand posted the following message:

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand expresses its deepest sympathy following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

We join in offering our condolences and send our support to the Royal Family during this difficult time.”