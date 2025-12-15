EC sets election date on February 8

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday approved a draft plan prepared by the EC Office for holding the general election, setting polling day for February 8, 2026.
After the government dissolved the House of Representatives on December 12, the EC assigned its Office to draft the election plan and submit it for the commission’s consideration and approval.
The EC approved the plan as follows:
Sunday, February 8, 2026: Polling day for the election of Members of the House of Representatives (MPs).
Sunday, February 1, 2026: Advance voting day (both within-constituency and out-of-constituency), as well as voting at polling stations for persons with disabilities/impairments and older persons.
Candidate applications and PM nominee submissions:
Registration period to vote in advance (within-constituency, out-of-constituency, and overseas): December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026.
Notification of inability to vote: February 1–7, 2026 and February 9–15, 2026.
The EC will soon forward the schedule to the Cabinet Secretariat for publication in the Royal Gazette, so it can take effect.