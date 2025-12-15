EC sets election date on February 8

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday approved a draft plan prepared by the EC Office for holding the general election, setting polling day for February 8, 2026.

After the government dissolved the House of Representatives on December 12, the EC assigned its Office to draft the election plan and submit it for the commission’s consideration and approval.

The EC approved the plan as follows:

Sunday, February 8, 2026: Polling day for the election of Members of the House of Representatives (MPs).