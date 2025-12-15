Immigration Bureau tightens screening amid mercenary concerns

Immigration officers are applying the Immigration Act to assess the behaviour of individuals deemed at risk and to refuse entry immediately where necessary.

In the latest figures for December, he said that although Cambodia remains among the 93 visa-free countries, intensified checks have resulted in 78 Cambodian nationals being denied entry.

He added that a further 128 foreign nationals assessed as high-risk and potentially linked to mercenary activity have also been refused entry.

All figures cover December to date, just over the first 10 days of the month.

On reports warning of mercenaries in Nakhon Ratchasima, Siriwat said the information originated from discussions within intelligence circles involving the relevant agencies and Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police.

After receiving the information, police issued an alert and ordered immediate checks, but no unusual movement has been detected so far.

Surveillance, however, remains in place.

He also urged the public to help safeguard national security.

Anyone who notices suspicious objects, suspicious individuals, or unusual drones should report them via the 191 or 1599 hotlines, available 24 hours a day, describing it as a shared mission to protect the country’s sovereignty and public safety.