Immigration Bureau tightens screening amid mercenary concerns

TheThailand–Cambodia situation at the Army Television station, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepho, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, said at the Joint Press Centre on Monday (December 15) at 4pm, the police have stepped up proactive measures, beginning with intensive crime crackdowns and more frequent patrols and preventive operations during the current heightened security situation.
He said police have also tightened checks at event venues and other locations where large crowds gather, setting up forward command centres with relevant agencies to provide close security oversight.
On the intelligence front, authorities have intensified both domestic and international intelligence work, particularly during the festive season when people may gather to celebrate in different areas, which are regarded as higher-risk sites requiring special vigilance.
Police have also reinforced strict enforcement of traffic laws to support travel back to home provinces and holiday tourism, aiming to ensure journeys are safe and smooth.
Siriwat added that law enforcement has been strengthened across all dimensions, including enhanced screening of foreign nationals entering Thailand who may pose a threat to national security.
Immigration officers are applying the Immigration Act to assess the behaviour of individuals deemed at risk and to refuse entry immediately where necessary.
In the latest figures for December, he said that although Cambodia remains among the 93 visa-free countries, intensified checks have resulted in 78 Cambodian nationals being denied entry.
He added that a further 128 foreign nationals assessed as high-risk and potentially linked to mercenary activity have also been refused entry.
All figures cover December to date, just over the first 10 days of the month.
On reports warning of mercenaries in Nakhon Ratchasima, Siriwat said the information originated from discussions within intelligence circles involving the relevant agencies and Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police.
After receiving the information, police issued an alert and ordered immediate checks, but no unusual movement has been detected so far.
Surveillance, however, remains in place.
He also urged the public to help safeguard national security.
Anyone who notices suspicious objects, suspicious individuals, or unusual drones should report them via the 191 or 1599 hotlines, available 24 hours a day, describing it as a shared mission to protect the country’s sovereignty and public safety.