PM Anutin seeks ways to bring Thais stranded in Cambodia home safely

He said there was verifiable evidence, including photographs and data, indicating that Cambodia had initiated the violence by firing BM-21 rockets into Thai territory in repeated and sustained barrages, rather than as an accidental incident.

Thailand, he insisted, had not been the side to start the escalation.

Earlier the same morning, Anutin also addressed measures to assist Thai nationals stranded in Cambodia.

He said the government was ready to provide full support on all fronts.