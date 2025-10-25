UN representative offers condolences to Thailand following Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s passing

Michaela Friberg-Storey, Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand, on Saturday expressed profound condolences following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, October 24, 2025, at the age of 93.

The statement reads:

“The United Nations in Thailand expresses its profound sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Thailand during this time of mourning.

Her Majesty’s lifelong devotion to the people of Thailand, her tireless commitment to social welfare, environmental conservation, and the preservation of Thai crafts, as well as her profound compassion for all, have left an enduring legacy. Her commitment to improving the lives of women, rural communities, and the most vulnerable continues to inspire generations across the Kingdom and beyond.

Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people and the Kingdom of Thailand at this moment of national grief.”