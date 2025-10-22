Chadchart orders safety checks at piers ahead of Loy Krathong night

Safety inspections across Bangkok piers

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he has instructed all district offices to conduct safety inspections at piers and floating landings across the capital to prevent any accidents during Loy Krathong night early next month.

Chadchart said all relevant agencies and district offices under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) must ensure the facilities comply with safety standards for festivalgoers.

“For example, there must be railings to prevent people from falling into the water, and clear signs indicating the maximum capacity of each pier or pontoon,” Chadchart said.