Thai Tourism Board Postpones Major Event Amid Royal Mourning Period

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has put the popular 45-day 'Vijit Chao Phraya' light show on hold; cultural festivals like Loy Krathong will be dramatically scaled back.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued an urgent announcement confirming the postponement of its flagship event, the Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 light and sound show, as the country enters a period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that various celebratory events planned by the authority must be cancelled or deferred in compliance with the recent Royal Household Bureau and Cabinet directives.

The Vijit Chao Phraya event, a spectacular fireworks and light display across the Chao Phraya River, was originally scheduled to run for 45 consecutive days, from 1 November to 15 December 2025.

It was expected to transform the Bangkok riverfront, draw over 1.5 million visitors, and generate more than 500 million baht in tourism revenue.