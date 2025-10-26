Thai Tourism Board Postpones Major Event Amid Royal Mourning Period

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has put the popular 45-day 'Vijit Chao Phraya' light show on hold; cultural festivals like Loy Krathong will be dramatically scaled back.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued an urgent announcement confirming the postponement of its flagship event, the Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 light and sound show, as the country enters a period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that various celebratory events planned by the authority must be cancelled or deferred in compliance with the recent Royal Household Bureau and Cabinet directives.
The Vijit Chao Phraya event, a spectacular fireworks and light display across the Chao Phraya River, was originally scheduled to run for 45 consecutive days, from 1 November to 15 December 2025.
It was expected to transform the Bangkok riverfront, draw over 1.5 million visitors, and generate more than 500 million baht in tourism revenue.
"The TAT will therefore postpone the Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 fireworks display," stated Thapanee. "Other activities may need to be adjusted to be appropriate for the current situation."
Crucially, the governor clarified that while secular celebrations will be curtailed, traditional and religious activities will continue, albeit in a modified form.
Events connected with cultural traditions, such as the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival, will proceed, but the "celebratory aspects" will be stripped out. The focus will shift solely to maintaining the core cultural and religious beliefs.
Thapanee concluded that the Loy Krathong event would operate "according to plan, as a great Loy Krathong event that emphasises the preservation of the beautiful Thai traditions."
Further details on which events will be postponed, adjusted, or cancelled are expected to be finalised in upcoming planning meetings.