One Bangkok pays tribute in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

One Bangkok and the TCC Group join in profound mourning over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, whose boundless benevolence and lifelong dedication brought immeasurable benefit and happiness to the Thai people and lasting prosperity to the Kingdom of Thailand. Throughout Her Majesty’s life, she worked tirelessly alongside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX) in countless royal initiatives for the well-being of the nation. Notably, Her Majesty founded the SUPPORT Foundation (The Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Techniques of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother), which has provided stable income opportunities for local communities while preserving and reviving traditional Thai arts, crafts, and performances—particularly the exquisite Khon masked dance—bringing great honor and recognition to Thailand on the world stage. Her Majesty also devoted to public health through her role as President of the Thai Red Cross Society and served as an exemplary advocate for environmental conservation, as reflected in her memorable words: “If His Majesty is water, I shall be the forest — the forest that loyally shelters and nurtures the water.” With heartfelt gratitude for Her Majesty’s boundless compassion, perseverance, and wisdom, we honor her as a paragon of love, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the people — truly deserving of the revered title “Mother of the Nation.”

One Bangkok and the TCC Group humbly pay tribute to Her Majesty’s immeasurable grace and pledge to carry forward her noble aspirations for the enduring benefit of the Thai people and the Kingdom of Thailand for generations to come.