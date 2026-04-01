Asian Finance rebrand aims for future-ready, customer-led finance

Advance Finance Plc has announced a major rebrand to Asian Finance Plc, alongside the relocation of its headquarters to the heart of Ratchadaphisek at Muang Thai-Phatra Complex in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.

The new premises are divided into two main service areas, with the 16th floor serving as the corporate office and the 2nd floor officially opened as a customer service centre.

The launch was led by Dr Narongchai Akrasanee, chairman of the board, economist and former energy and commerce minister, and Dr Sunthorn Arunanondchai. Also attending were Hirankrit Arunanondchai, Kantima Pornsriniyom, Varut Bulakul, Chayuda Jiaravanon, and Dr Karn Prativedwannakij, all newly appointed directors with expertise across a range of fields, who are expected to help drive the organisation into a new era as a financial institution that is stable, sustainable and committed to the principles of best governance.