AI may become the new backbone of Thai investing, says Watanya

For retail investors, Liberator is developing AI-driven features to improve the investment experience and plans to launch three main functions this year.

These include screening news and information relevant to each user’s portfolio, providing signals on appropriate trading timing, and offering a system that monitors and automatically rebalances portfolios to help investors manage their holdings more efficiently.

“Although mathematical models have long been used by institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, the arrival of AI will make these tools far more accessible to ordinary people,” she said.

“However, the goal of AI is not to make every decision on behalf of humans, but to help build confidence and deepen understanding so that investors can ultimately make their own decisions.”

Watanya said the wider adoption of AI in finance still faces major challenges, particularly the lack of clear regulatory guidance from authorities. As a result, development and deployment are still being handled on a case-by-case basis.

The public sector is therefore expected to accelerate the creation of regulatory frameworks and enabling infrastructure so that private companies can move forward more fully, she said.

She also warned of the risks of AI being misused, including the use of fake voices or images to deceive the public. For that reason, she said public understanding of AI must be strengthened, with both the state and the private sector working together to educate people while also using AI to detect irregularities and prevent fraud.

Watanya said in closing that the adoption of AI in the financial system is not only about technological progress, but also a major opportunity to raise financial literacy in Thailand.

If effective tools can be combined with stronger investor understanding, she said, AI could help reduce inequality and create more sustainable long-term financial security, she concluded.