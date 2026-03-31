Thailand’s Infrastructure Bond Market Poised for Growth Amidst Record Capital Flight

Fitch Ratings forecasts medium-term growth for infrastructure debt as banks tighten lending, despite record $1bn foreign capital flight from Thai markets.
Thailand’s infrastructure bond market is set for a medium-term expansion, according to Fitch Ratings, even as the broader domestic financial landscape grapples with the most significant foreign capital exodus in years.
At a conference marking the 25th anniversary of Fitch Ratings Thailand, analysts noted that several factors are converging to boost the appetite for infrastructure-linked debt.
These include stricter capital management requirements for commercial banks, mounting pressure on government funding due to high public debt levels, and a growing demand from both domestic and international institutional investors for stable, long-dated assets.
Sajal Kishore, Fitch’s head of Infrastructure & Project Finance for Asia-Pacific, highlighted that while the region currently represents a smaller share of rated infrastructure issuers, this is largely due to the historical availability of cheaper domestic bank funding. However, the tide is expected to turn as the project pipeline grows.
A Shift in Financing Dynamics
Thailand currently maintains an ambitious infrastructure roadmap encompassing mass transit, rail, roads, and ports—all seen as vital for regional trade integration and economic competitiveness. To date, these projects have primarily been financed by the state or traditional bank loans.
“Most projects have historically been funded by banks and the government, leaving institutional investors such as asset managers, insurance companies, and pension funds with few domestic infrastructure investment opportunities,” said Obboon Thirachit, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings (Thailand).
Unlike corporate bonds, which are assessed on leverage ratios like net debt/EBITDA, Fitch applies project finance criteria to infrastructure bonds.
This focus on debt service coverage ratios and bankruptcy-remote structures offers a level of protection that is increasingly attractive to risk-averse investors in a volatile global climate.
Market Volatility and Capital Outflows
The optimistic outlook for infrastructure debt comes at a challenging time for the Thai bond market. In March 2026, global funds offloaded more than $1 billion in Thai debt, marking the largest foreign sell-off since 2022.
The retreat has been triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have prompted a global "flight to safety." For Thailand, the resulting surge in oil prices has stoked fears of stubborn inflation and a widening current-account deficit.
The impact has been stark:
Single-Day Exit: On Friday, 20 March 2026, overseas investors withdrew $1.2 billion from the bond market and an equivalent amount from Thai equities.
Investor Losses: Dollar-based investors have faced an 8.5% loss on a hedged basis this month, while the domestic stock market has plummeted by over 8%.
Currency Pressure: The Bank of Thailand noted that these outflows are weighing heavily on the baht, which recently tested a nine-month low.
The volatility has even forced the Social Security Fund to breach its risk limits for the first time in two years. Despite these headwinds, industry experts at the forum, including representatives from Ares Management and Siam Commercial Bank, suggested that the fundamental need for long-term, essential infrastructure remains a potential anchor for future domestic credit growth.