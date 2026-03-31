Thailand’s Infrastructure Bond Market Poised for Growth Amidst Record Capital Flight

Fitch Ratings forecasts medium-term growth for infrastructure debt as banks tighten lending, despite record $1bn foreign capital flight from Thai markets.

Thailand’s infrastructure bond market is set for a medium-term expansion, according to Fitch Ratings, even as the broader domestic financial landscape grapples with the most significant foreign capital exodus in years.

At a conference marking the 25th anniversary of Fitch Ratings Thailand, analysts noted that several factors are converging to boost the appetite for infrastructure-linked debt.

These include stricter capital management requirements for commercial banks, mounting pressure on government funding due to high public debt levels, and a growing demand from both domestic and international institutional investors for stable, long-dated assets.

Sajal Kishore, Fitch’s head of Infrastructure & Project Finance for Asia-Pacific, highlighted that while the region currently represents a smaller share of rated infrastructure issuers, this is largely due to the historical availability of cheaper domestic bank funding. However, the tide is expected to turn as the project pipeline grows.