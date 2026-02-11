Fitch: coalition stability to decide Thailand’s credit outlook

Fitch Ratings is closely monitoring Thailand’s government-formation process, saying that a Bhumjaithai-led administration could help reduce the risk of political paralysis. However, it cautioned that negotiations within a coalition government could affect the medium-term fiscal framework (MTFF) and slow fiscal consolidation, stressing that economic stability will be a decisive factor for Thailand’s sovereign credit rating after Fitch revised the outlook to “negative” in late 2025.

In a report published on 10 February 2026, Fitch said its assessment of Thailand’s latest election results suggested continuity in some policies from the caretaker government led by Bhumjaithai. While political uncertainty will persist until a new coalition is finalised, the most important factor shaping Thailand’s sovereign rating going forward will be the new government’s economic and fiscal policy.

Fitch expects Bhumjaithai and its allies to be able to form a coalition successfully, which it says would reduce the risk of post-election disruption. It noted that an increased number of parliamentary seats for Bhumjaithai and potential partners could result in a more stable government than in the past.

Even so, Fitch said coalition stability would determine whether Thailand can reduce entrenched political uncertainty and deliver predictable fiscal policy. It pointed to Thailand’s long history of political unrest, noting that since the May 2023 election the country has seen three prime ministers and three acting prime ministers.