Thailand Faces Mounting Economic Pressures Amid Global Headwinds, Fitch Warns

Thailand is grappling with intensified economic challenges stemming from slower global growth, diminished fiscal capacity and ongoing political uncertainty, Fitch Ratings warned at its annual conference on Thailand held in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The event, which brought together senior economists and credit analysts, painted a sobering picture of the kingdom's economic trajectory as public debt continues to climb and external headwinds mount.

Reform or Risk Decline

Opening the conference, Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, director and senior executive vice president at Bangkok Bank, emphasised that Thailand stands at a critical juncture.

He noted that whilst foreign direct investment is flowing into the ASEAN region, Thailand must act swiftly to capitalise on this opportunity.

"Thailand is at a distinctive crossroads that needs reform and takes action now or never," Dr Kobsak said, adding that the country should leverage its existing infrastructure whilst accelerating development in education and SMEs.

He stressed the importance of human capital investment to integrate Thailand into global supply chains and transition into the new global economy era.

Debt Trajectory Raises Concerns

Thomas Rookmaaker, senior director for Asia-Pacific sovereigns at Fitch Ratings Hong Kong, outlined the global risks facing Asian economies.

He noted that Fitch expects world growth to decelerate to 2.4 per cent in 2025, down from 2.9 per cent last year, amid evidence of a US economic slowdown.