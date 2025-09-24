Fitch Ratings Puts Thailand on 'Negative' Outlook, Citing Political and Fiscal Risks

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Thailand’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘Negative’ from ‘Stable’, citing a combination of political instability, fiscal deterioration and sluggish economic growth.

The country’s overall credit rating remains at ‘BBB+’.

According to Fitch, Thailand's public debt has risen steadily, now standing at 59.4% of GDP. This figure is close to the average for 'BBB' rated nations and marks a 25% increase since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency highlighted political uncertainty as a key factor.

The recent removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has led to the need for a new government and a snap election expected within the next four months.

This has created concerns about the continuity of national policy and administration.

Fitch’s forecast for Thailand’s economy is a modest 2.2% growth in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026, both of which are below the 2.7% average for other 'BBB' rated countries.

The report notes that the tourism and export sectors have yet to fully recover, contributing to the weak outlook.