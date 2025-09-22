Thailand risks credit downgrade as low growth erode confidence

Amonthep Chawla, Executive Vice President at CIMB Thai Bank, said the risk is real, noting that Moody’s has already revised Thailand’s outlook from “stable” to “negative”. He added that other agencies, such as Fitch and S&P, could follow suit in the near future.

High public debt remains a critical factor, much of it carried over from previous administrations. With the government’s latest budget already passed, fiscal pressures are expected to continue mounting.

“The key challenge is how to generate additional revenue while containing spending,” Amonthep said, warning that the fiscal deficit will otherwise deepen and add to the country’s public debt burden.

He called for more targeted spending, particularly measures aimed directly at low-income households, similar to the “Let’s Go Halves” co-payment scheme, which used limited funds but had a strong multiplier effect in the economy.

However, he emphasised that the main driver of any downgrade is not fiscal weakness but Thailand’s long-standing low-growth trap. The economy has been expanding at only 2–3% annually, far below potential and well behind regional peers.

This prolonged subpar growth is abnormal. Thailand used to perform much better, but now its growth potential itself is being revised down, Amonthep noted.

He urged the government to pursue structural reforms that lift long-term growth, not just short-term handouts. “If Thailand remains stuck at around 2% growth, the risk is not just a negative outlook but an actual downgrade in ratings. Compared with our neighbours, Thailand is looking weaker.”