Anutin expected to discuss SMEs’ debt issues with bankers on Monday

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas will meet the Thai Bankers’ Association (TBA) on Monday to discuss debt issues facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a well-informed source said on Sunday.

The source said Anutin, Ekniti—who also serves as deputy prime minister—together with Deputy Finance Minister Woraphak Thanyawong and their economic team, will meet TBA president Payong Srivanich and association members at the TBA head office on Chaeng Wattana Road at 9am.

Anutin and his team are expected to hear proposals from the TBA on how the government should address current economic challenges.