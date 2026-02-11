Canada high school shooting kills 10, deadliest in nearly 40 years.

A shooting at a Canadian secondary school has left 10 people dead, marking the country’s most severe school shooting in nearly 40 years. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed condolences and joined the nation in mourning.

Carney posted on social media that he was shocked by the shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, and pledged that the federal government would provide full support to people in the community.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, 10 February local time. Authorities said 10 people died, including the suspected shooter, and around 25 people were injured.

Reports said six victims were found dead inside the secondary school. Two others were found dead at a residence believed to be linked to the incident, while one person died while being taken to hospital. The suspected shooter was also found dead, with early reports suggesting the death was self-inflicted.