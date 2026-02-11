Canada high school shooting kills 10, deadliest in nearly 40 years.

A shooting at a Canadian secondary school has left 10 people dead, marking the country’s most severe school shooting in nearly 40 years. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed condolences and joined the nation in mourning.
Carney posted on social media that he was shocked by the shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, and pledged that the federal government would provide full support to people in the community.
The shooting happened on Tuesday, 10 February local time. Authorities said 10 people died, including the suspected shooter, and around 25 people were injured.
Reports said six victims were found dead inside the secondary school. Two others were found dead at a residence believed to be linked to the incident, while one person died while being taken to hospital. The suspected shooter was also found dead, with early reports suggesting the death was self-inflicted.
Tumbler Ridge is a remote community of roughly 2,400 people. The secondary school has around 160 students.
Carney said he contacted David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, and directed Gary Anandasangaree, the minister of public safety, to coordinate the federal response.
He said Canada’s strength lies in unity during crisis, and that the federal government stands with people in British Columbia as they face the tragedy.
Police said the investigation is ongoing to establish the suspect’s identity and connections to the school. The Prime Minister’s Office also said Carney would postpone a planned defence briefing in Halifax and suspend travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.
School shootings are rare in Canada, in part due to strict firearm controls. This incident was described as the second-deadliest school shooting in Canadian history, after the 1989 Montreal attack in which 14 people were killed.