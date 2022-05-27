Students stage walkouts in support of Texas school shooting victims

Many details surrounding the massacre remained murky, as the small town of Uvalde reeled from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

In Michigan, students from Oxford High School also walked out at noon on Thursday to protest the ongoing school board handling of the Oxford shooting investigation and gun laws in the wake of the latest shooting in Texas.

Aerial images showed students forming a giant "U" in remembrance of the Uvalde victims.

Oxford, Michigan was the site of a shooting last November, in which four students were killed and seven other people were wounded after a teenager opened fire at Michigan's Oxford High School.

The case involved parents who were charged with manslaughter for purchasing the gun for their son, the shooter.

Students across the country are calling for stricter gun control action.