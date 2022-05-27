Students stage walkouts in support of Texas school shooting victims

Many details surrounding the massacre remained murky, as the small town of Uvalde reeled from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
In Michigan, students from Oxford High School also walked out at noon on Thursday to protest the ongoing school board handling of the Oxford shooting investigation and gun laws in the wake of the latest shooting in Texas.
Aerial images showed students forming a giant "U" in remembrance of the Uvalde victims.
Oxford, Michigan was the site of a shooting last November, in which four students were killed and seven other people were wounded after a teenager opened fire at Michigan's Oxford High School.
The case involved parents who were charged with manslaughter for purchasing the gun for their son, the shooter.
Students across the country are calling for stricter gun control action.
The Texas rampage was the deadliest school shooting since December 2012 when a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Uvalde, deep in the Texas Hill Country region about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, has about 16,000 residents, nearly 80% of them Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 27, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 29, 2022