Sun, May 29, 2022

international

Students stage walkouts in support of Texas school shooting victims

Students from Meridian High School in Falls Church, Virginia, in the United States, lay down on a football pitch on Thursday in support of 19 children and two teachers who were murdered by a teenage gunman inside a South Texas elementary school classroom.

Many details surrounding the massacre remained murky, as the small town of Uvalde reeled from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

In Michigan, students from Oxford High School also walked out at noon on Thursday to protest the ongoing school board handling of the Oxford shooting investigation and gun laws in the wake of the latest shooting in Texas.

Aerial images showed students forming a giant "U" in remembrance of the Uvalde victims.

Oxford, Michigan was the site of a shooting last November, in which four students were killed and seven other people were wounded after a teenager opened fire at Michigan's Oxford High School.

The case involved parents who were charged with manslaughter for purchasing the gun for their son, the shooter.

Students across the country are calling for stricter gun control action.

The Texas rampage was the deadliest school shooting since December 2012 when a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Uvalde, deep in the Texas Hill Country region about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, has about 16,000 residents, nearly 80% of them Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.

 

 

 

Tradition of worshipping the heavens continues in 21st century Korea

Published : May 29, 2022

Malaysian-born, US-based aviation engineer's paper plane breaks World Record

Published : May 29, 2022

Multi-million pound superyacht goes up in flames on English coast

Published : May 29, 2022

Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka

Published : May 29, 2022

Heavy rains in Brazil's northeast kill at least 35

Published : May 29, 2022

Published : May 27, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Tradition of worshipping the heavens continues in 21st century Korea

Published : May 29, 2022

Majority unsurprised by Chadchart’s win, predict impact on govt: Poll

Published : May 29, 2022

Malaysian-born, US-based aviation engineer's paper plane breaks World Record

Published : May 29, 2022

Multi-million pound superyacht goes up in flames on English coast

Published : May 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.