Family grieves in deadly aftermath of Texas school shooting

Governor Greg Abbott told reporters the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two of those officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

In a statement, Uvalde Medical Hospital said it was treating 15 students in its emergency department following the shooting.

San Antonio hospital University Health said it had two patients from the incident -- a child and an adult woman, who is in critical condition. The condition of the child is unknown.

The Children's Hospital in San Antonio said it is also treating patients from the shooting.