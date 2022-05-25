Thu, May 26, 2022

Family grieves in deadly aftermath of Texas school shooting

Texas police told media on Tuesday (May 24) that the shooter at a Texas school that killed 14 students and one teacher likely acted alone.

Official details on the circumstances of the midday shooting remained sketchy in the immediate aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Governor Greg Abbott told reporters the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two of those officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

In a statement, Uvalde Medical Hospital said it was treating 15 students in its emergency department following the shooting.

San Antonio hospital University Health said it had two patients from the incident -- a child and an adult woman, who is in critical condition. The condition of the child is unknown.

The Children's Hospital in San Antonio said it is also treating patients from the shooting.

Published : May 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

