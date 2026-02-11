Updated: Police overpower teenager who stormed Hat Yai school, took hostages

A special police unit overpowered a 19-year-old suspect after a hostage incident at Patong Prathan Khiriwat School in tambon Phatong, Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Wednesday.
The suspect, identified after his arrest as Khemnan, 19, entered the school at 4.59pm and was detained shortly after the last gunfire was reported at 6.15pm. Earlier reports had put his age at 18.
After the arrest, police said the suspect had used a 9mm pistol that he allegedly stole from police earlier in the day.
Police said that at around 4.30pm on 11 February 2026, they received a report of a person behaving violently after using drugs and assaulting people in the Ban Phru area. When officers attempted to contain the situation, the suspect resisted and chased police with an axe, prompting them to evade him.
Police said the suspect then smashed the windows of a police vehicle, stole a 9mm handgun (MPX, 9mm) and fled on a motorcycle before heading to the school.
Police said the suspect forced teachers and students into a meeting room/public relations room and held them hostage. One gunshot was reported during the incident, and police said the suspect also held the school director hostage.
Police said four people were injured in total—three rescuers and one female student, who was reported to be seriously injured. The injured were taken to hospital.
Police said the initial motive appeared to stem from a conflict after the suspect’s younger sister—who attends the school—told him she had been disciplined by a teacher. The suspect allegedly went to the school looking for the teacher. Unable to find the person, he allegedly took a class of 11th graders and a teacher hostage, while other students panicked and fled the school.
While police were negotiating for the suspect to lay down his weapon, the national police chief ordered the chief of Provincial Police Region 9 to rush to the scene to take command. It was also reported that Lt Gen Norathp Phoinok, commander of the Fourth Army Area, flew to the scene by helicopter.
At 5.40pm, Thung Lung police said the gunman was a teenager known by the nickname “Khem.”
At 6.08pm, the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) asked the public to give way to ambulances and official vehicles on Kanchanavanich Road, from Phatong to Hat Yai, and urged people to avoid the area, refrain from live-streaming, and stop sharing images from the scene.
At 6.15pm, reports said another gunshot was heard inside the school and the suspect released one hostage. Shortly afterwards, special police entered and overpowered him.
Police identified the suspect as:
Mr Khemnan, 19, a resident of tambon Phatong, Hat Yai district, Songkhla.