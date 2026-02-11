Updated: Police overpower teenager who stormed Hat Yai school, took hostages

Police said four people were injured in total—three rescuers and one female student, who was reported to be seriously injured. The injured were taken to hospital.

Motive linked to sister being disciplined, police say

Police said the initial motive appeared to stem from a conflict after the suspect’s younger sister—who attends the school—told him she had been disciplined by a teacher. The suspect allegedly went to the school looking for the teacher. Unable to find the person, he allegedly took a class of 11th graders and a teacher hostage, while other students panicked and fled the school.

Senior commanders deployed; NIEM urges public to avoid the area

While police were negotiating for the suspect to lay down his weapon, the national police chief ordered the chief of Provincial Police Region 9 to rush to the scene to take command. It was also reported that Lt Gen Norathp Phoinok, commander of the Fourth Army Area, flew to the scene by helicopter.

At 5.40pm, Thung Lung police said the gunman was a teenager known by the nickname “Khem.”

At 6.08pm, the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) asked the public to give way to ambulances and official vehicles on Kanchanavanich Road, from Phatong to Hat Yai, and urged people to avoid the area, refrain from live-streaming, and stop sharing images from the scene.

At 6.15pm, reports said another gunshot was heard inside the school and the suspect released one hostage. Shortly afterwards, special police entered and overpowered him.

Suspect identified

Police identified the suspect as:

Mr Khemnan, 19, a resident of tambon Phatong, Hat Yai district, Songkhla.