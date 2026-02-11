UAE tops world for generative AI use as Singapore follows close behind

AI adoption varies widely across countries worldwide.

Microsoft’s Global AI Adoption in 2025 report, which analyses data from 147 countries, finds a clear regional gap in the share of the working-age population that used “AI” at least once in the second half of 2025.

Countries in the Global North recorded an AI usage rate of 24.7%, while the Global South averaged just 14.1%. However, a few countries stand out as clear outliers, most notably the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

UAE ranks No. 1 globally for AI use

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest AI adoption rate in the world, with 64.0% of its working-age population using generative AI tools.

It is also among the fastest-growing countries in this area. The UAE’s success did not happen overnight; it began even before the launch of ChatGPT.

The UAE government has deployed AI widely across public services and established AI governance frameworks since 2017, under a national AI strategy covering nine priority sectors.