UAE tops world for generative AI use as Singapore follows close behind

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Microsoft’s Global AI Adoption in 2025 report finds a stark regional divide in AI use, with the UAE and Singapore standing out far above global averages as public-sector strategy, investment and trust shape adoption.

  • The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the world's highest generative AI adoption rate, with 64.0% of its working-age population using the tools.
  • Singapore ranks a close second globally, with an AI usage rate of 60.9%, reflecting long-term investment in technology and infrastructure.
  • Despite being a hub for AI development, the United States ranks 24th in adoption with a 28.3% usage rate, partly attributed to lower public trust.
  • Top European countries for AI use include Norway (46.4%), Ireland (44.6%), and France (44.0%), which benefit from strong government support.

AI adoption varies widely across countries worldwide.

Microsoft’s Global AI Adoption in 2025 report, which analyses data from 147 countries, finds a clear regional gap in the share of the working-age population that used “AI” at least once in the second half of 2025.

Countries in the Global North recorded an AI usage rate of 24.7%, while the Global South averaged just 14.1%. However, a few countries stand out as clear outliers, most notably the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

UAE ranks No. 1 globally for AI use

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest AI adoption rate in the world, with 64.0% of its working-age population using generative AI tools.

It is also among the fastest-growing countries in this area. The UAE’s success did not happen overnight; it began even before the launch of ChatGPT.

The UAE government has deployed AI widely across public services and established AI governance frameworks since 2017, under a national AI strategy covering nine priority sectors.

Singapore and Europe: key players on the global stage

Singapore ranks second globally, with an AI usage rate of 60.9%, reflecting long-term investment in infrastructure, research, and technology development.

In Europe, the strongest performers are Norway at 46.4% (third globally), Ireland at 44.6%, and France at 44.0%.

All three benefit from strong technology ecosystems and sustained government support.

The US leads in tech, but not in adoption

Although the United States is a global hub for AI research and home to many leading technology firms, its AI usage rate stands at just 28.3%, placing it 24th in the world.

One key factor is public trust.

The Edelman Trust Barometer finds that only 32.0% of Americans trust AI, compared with 67.0% in the UAE.

Lowest AI adoption

At the other end of the spectrum is Cambodia, where AI usage is just 5.1%.

While progress has begun, limited investment and infrastructure remain major barriers to scaling AI use.

Another interesting question is whether population age affects attitudes towards AI.

A 2025 survey by Ipsos and the UN Population Division, analysed and visualised by Iswardi Ishak, shows a clear relationship between a country’s median age and how excited people feel about AI.

Respondents were asked whether they agreed with the statement: “Products and services using AI make me excited.”

Younger countries lead AI optimism

Countries with a median age under 35 show notably higher excitement about AI, such as Indonesia (80%), Malaysia (75%), and India (67%).

Mexico, Peru, and South Africa also register above 60%. Indonesia ranks No. 1 globally for “AI Optimism”, or positive sentiment towards AI.

Some Asian countries challenge the age assumption

Despite having older populations, some Asian countries report higher-than-expected excitement about AI, including Thailand (79%) and South Korea (69%).

This appears to reflect serious government support for technology and innovation.

By contrast, Japan, which has the highest median age in the sample, reports AI excitement of just 46%.

However, in the “West”, caution tends to outweigh excitement.

Most Western countries fall below the global average, for example, Canada (36%), Belgium (37%), and France (38%).

Research by the Pew Research Centre and the UNU Macau Institute suggests concerns about job displacement, privacy, and misinformation are key reasons people in developed countries take a more cautious view of AI.

Notably, even where population profiles are similar, attitudes can differ sharply, for example, Argentina (43%), while neighbouring Mexico and Peru are as high as 67%.

