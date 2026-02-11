UAE tops world for generative AI use as Singapore follows close behind

AI adoption varies widely across countries worldwide.
Microsoft’s Global AI Adoption in 2025 report, which analyses data from 147 countries, finds a clear regional gap in the share of the working-age population that used “AI” at least once in the second half of 2025.
Countries in the Global North recorded an AI usage rate of 24.7%, while the Global South averaged just 14.1%. However, a few countries stand out as clear outliers, most notably the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest AI adoption rate in the world, with 64.0% of its working-age population using generative AI tools.
It is also among the fastest-growing countries in this area. The UAE’s success did not happen overnight; it began even before the launch of ChatGPT.
The UAE government has deployed AI widely across public services and established AI governance frameworks since 2017, under a national AI strategy covering nine priority sectors.
Singapore ranks second globally, with an AI usage rate of 60.9%, reflecting long-term investment in infrastructure, research, and technology development.
In Europe, the strongest performers are Norway at 46.4% (third globally), Ireland at 44.6%, and France at 44.0%.
All three benefit from strong technology ecosystems and sustained government support.
Although the United States is a global hub for AI research and home to many leading technology firms, its AI usage rate stands at just 28.3%, placing it 24th in the world.
One key factor is public trust.
The Edelman Trust Barometer finds that only 32.0% of Americans trust AI, compared with 67.0% in the UAE.
At the other end of the spectrum is Cambodia, where AI usage is just 5.1%.
While progress has begun, limited investment and infrastructure remain major barriers to scaling AI use.
Another interesting question is whether population age affects attitudes towards AI.
A 2025 survey by Ipsos and the UN Population Division, analysed and visualised by Iswardi Ishak, shows a clear relationship between a country’s median age and how excited people feel about AI.
Respondents were asked whether they agreed with the statement: “Products and services using AI make me excited.”
Countries with a median age under 35 show notably higher excitement about AI, such as Indonesia (80%), Malaysia (75%), and India (67%).
Mexico, Peru, and South Africa also register above 60%. Indonesia ranks No. 1 globally for “AI Optimism”, or positive sentiment towards AI.
Some Asian countries challenge the age assumption
Despite having older populations, some Asian countries report higher-than-expected excitement about AI, including Thailand (79%) and South Korea (69%).
This appears to reflect serious government support for technology and innovation.
By contrast, Japan, which has the highest median age in the sample, reports AI excitement of just 46%.
However, in the “West”, caution tends to outweigh excitement.
Most Western countries fall below the global average, for example, Canada (36%), Belgium (37%), and France (38%).
Research by the Pew Research Centre and the UNU Macau Institute suggests concerns about job displacement, privacy, and misinformation are key reasons people in developed countries take a more cautious view of AI.
Notably, even where population profiles are similar, attitudes can differ sharply, for example, Argentina (43%), while neighbouring Mexico and Peru are as high as 67%.