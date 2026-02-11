Breaking: Army confirms landmine incident in Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed a landmine incident in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, saying a soldier was injured while on a security mission in the area.

In a statement on 11 February 2026, the army said it received a report from the Second Army Area at about 4.40pm that personnel from Infantry Company 132 stepped on a landmine while carrying out security duties at a deployment site in Kantharalak.

The injured soldier has been taken to hospital for treatment. The local unit is securing the area under safety measures and working to identify the type of explosive device. The army said further details would be provided later.