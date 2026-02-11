Ruling bloc’s election victory may affect BOJ monetary policy

Takaichi, who was inaugurated last October, favours fiscal expansion and monetary easing to achieve strong economic growth, while the Japanese central bank is seeking to continue raising interest rates to normalise its monetary policy.

The BOJ conducted its first rate hike under the Takaichi administration last December.

Financial market players are beginning to factor in an additional rate hike this spring.

But an economic adviser to Takaichi has argued that the central bank should avoid changing its policy for a year.

With the BOJ's current policy rate target standing at 0.75 per cent, the next hike will likely raise the target to 1 per cent, believed to be the lower end of the so-called neutral interest rate, which neither stimulates nor cools the economy.