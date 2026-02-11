NEO Pioneers Longevity Trend with Advanced Hair Loss Solutions, Translating Global Insight into Sustained Quality of Life

More than just an outward appearance, hair reflects a person's confidence and overall quality of life. Today's fast-paced lifestyles, increasing stress, and evolving daily habits have brought issues like hair loss, thinning, and scalp health concerns have become increasingly common consumer concerns, no longer limited to the elderly. Simultaneously, global consumers are shifting their perception of "health" from merely extending lifespan to embracing sustained quality of life. This evolving perspective has propelled “Wellness & Longevity” into a major global consumer trend, particularly within the Beauty & Personal Care sector, where consumers are seeking products that are safe, effective for sustained use, and scientifically validated.
NEO Corporate Public Company Limited (NEO), Thailand's leading FMCG innovator, recognized this prevailing trend as a critical long-term consumer insight. This understanding has served as the foundation for developing innovative, long-term solutions that address real-life needs, moving beyond temporary fixes to comprehensive health and wellness support.
A critical pain point revealing modern consumer behavior is the pervasive issue of hair loss, thinning hair, and scalp health concerns. Currently, over 35 million Thais grapple with these problems, with more than 17.5 million being men. While traditionally a concern for those aged 50 and above, today, individuals as young as 30, or even younger, are increasingly battling brittle hair and hair loss. This trend is particularly prevalent among the working demographic, who contend with high stress, demanding lifestyles, and often inconsistent self-care routines. Consequently, hair care is transitioning from mere aesthetics to a vital facet of preventive, long-term health management, enriching the quality of life across all ages.
Nitchamon Thakolsri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Business Innovation at NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, stated, “Modern consumers are increasingly viewing hair care as a long-term investment, much like other dimensions of their health. Early prevention and the deliberate selection of products that are safe, suitable for sustained use, and backed by credible origins are paramount for effective hair care in this new Longevity era."
Driven by this profound understanding of consumer behaviors and expectations, NEO leveraged this insight as the foundation for its innovation development. This led to the expansion of its Innovation-led Premiumization strategy through the meticulous development of the TROS PRO Advanced Anti-Hair Loss Series, thereby elevating hair care to precisely meet the demands of a long-term quality of life.
At the core of TROS PRO lies the strategic commercialization of research by Thai scientists. NEO partnered with the Cosmetic and Natural Products Research Center at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Naresuan University, to meticulously study the properties of “Sea Holly Extract”. This natural extract, derived from a native Thai plant, possesses remarkable properties shown to nourish hair and effectively reduce hair loss by 100%, all backed by patented research.
This innovation has garnered international acclaim, receiving a Bronze Award in the “Hair Growth Promotion Product” category (specifically for products featuring Sea Holly extract) at the prestigious 2024 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. Further reinforcing its impact, it also secured a Special Prize awarded by the Korea Invention Promotion at the very same event. This dual recognition reflects NEO's success in translating cutting-edge research directly from the lab into a viable market product - a process NEO proudly terms 'From Lab to Market.'
The TROS PRO Advanced Anti-Hair Loss Series, comprising both shampoo and tonic, is meticulously formulated for continuous hair and scalp health. Its development adheres to rigorous quality control standards, spanning from the careful cultivation and selection of raw materials all the way through to the manufacturing process, with an unwavering focus on safety and suitability for daily application.
Furthermore, NEO places significant emphasis on the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) dimension, fostering shared value with local farmers and ensuring the sustainable utilization of indigenous resources. This deeply aligns with NEO's guiding philosophy: “FMCG is not merely a consumable; it's an indispensable component of long-term quality of life.”
NEO strategically embraces Wellness & Longevity as its long-term innovation framework. This mindset guides everything from deeply understanding consumer behaviors to creating real-life solutions that truly address their needs.
“For NEO, the FMCG market represents more than just everyday consumer goods; it offers daily solutions that elevate the consumer's quality of life. We are driven by innovation, coupled with a dedicated pursuit of Unmet Needs, aiming to fulfill previously unaddressed demands. This means developing products that empower individuals to live confidently over the long term. The evolution of TROS products, under the 'TROS PRO' sub-brand with its 'Beyond Standard Solution' philosophy, vividly exemplifies our commitment to elevating personal care for Thai men. By seamlessly integrating local wisdom with modern science, we are creating sustainable value for consumers, society, and our business alike,” Nitchamon concluded.