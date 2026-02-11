NEO Pioneers Longevity Trend with Advanced Hair Loss Solutions, Translating Global Insight into Sustained Quality of Life



From Lab to Launch: Thai Research, Global Commercialization

At the core of TROS PRO lies the strategic commercialization of research by Thai scientists. NEO partnered with the Cosmetic and Natural Products Research Center at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Naresuan University, to meticulously study the properties of “Sea Holly Extract”. This natural extract, derived from a native Thai plant, possesses remarkable properties shown to nourish hair and effectively reduce hair loss by 100%, all backed by patented research.

This innovation has garnered international acclaim, receiving a Bronze Award in the “Hair Growth Promotion Product” category (specifically for products featuring Sea Holly extract) at the prestigious 2024 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. Further reinforcing its impact, it also secured a Special Prize awarded by the Korea Invention Promotion at the very same event. This dual recognition reflects NEO's success in translating cutting-edge research directly from the lab into a viable market product - a process NEO proudly terms 'From Lab to Market.'



TROS PRO: An FMCG Innovation That Transcends the Everyday

The TROS PRO Advanced Anti-Hair Loss Series, comprising both shampoo and tonic, is meticulously formulated for continuous hair and scalp health. Its development adheres to rigorous quality control standards, spanning from the careful cultivation and selection of raw materials all the way through to the manufacturing process, with an unwavering focus on safety and suitability for daily application.

Furthermore, NEO places significant emphasis on the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) dimension, fostering shared value with local farmers and ensuring the sustainable utilization of indigenous resources. This deeply aligns with NEO's guiding philosophy: “FMCG is not merely a consumable; it's an indispensable component of long-term quality of life.”



Wellness & Longevity: The Core of Sustainable Growth

NEO strategically embraces Wellness & Longevity as its long-term innovation framework. This mindset guides everything from deeply understanding consumer behaviors to creating real-life solutions that truly address their needs.

“For NEO, the FMCG market represents more than just everyday consumer goods; it offers daily solutions that elevate the consumer's quality of life. We are driven by innovation, coupled with a dedicated pursuit of Unmet Needs, aiming to fulfill previously unaddressed demands. This means developing products that empower individuals to live confidently over the long term. The evolution of TROS products, under the 'TROS PRO' sub-brand with its 'Beyond Standard Solution' philosophy, vividly exemplifies our commitment to elevating personal care for Thai men. By seamlessly integrating local wisdom with modern science, we are creating sustainable value for consumers, society, and our business alike,” Nitchamon concluded.