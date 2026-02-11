Korea–Thailand Launch Project to Boost Carbon Neutrality for ASEAN

The Kick-Off Ceremony, held on February 11, 2026, marked the formal commencement of the project titled “Thailand Triangular Cooperation for Carbon Neutrality Capacity Building in the Electrical and Electronics Industry in ASEAN,” jointly implemented by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), and the Ministry of Industry (MIND). The launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last year.

The ceremony brought together senior officials from both countries, including H.E. Mr. Yongmin Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand; Dr. Youngsuk Jun, Country Director of KOICA Thailand; Mr. Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of TICA; Mr. Naroon Sooksamarn, Deputy Director General of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE); and Mr. Narat Rujirat, President of the Electrical and Electronics Institute (EEI) under MIND.

In his remarks, Ambassador Park highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating that “This project reflects the evolution of Korea–Thailand cooperation from bilateral engagement to a regional collaboration that addresses shared challenges such as climate change.”