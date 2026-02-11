Korea–Thailand Launch Project to Boost Carbon Neutrality for ASEAN

The Kick-Off Ceremony, held on February 11, 2026, marked the formal commencement of the project titled “Thailand Triangular Cooperation for Carbon Neutrality Capacity Building in the Electrical and Electronics Industry in ASEAN,” jointly implemented by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), and the Ministry of Industry (MIND). The launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last year.
The ceremony brought together senior officials from both countries, including H.E. Mr. Yongmin Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand; Dr. Youngsuk Jun, Country Director of KOICA Thailand; Mr. Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of TICA; Mr. Naroon Sooksamarn, Deputy Director General of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE); and Mr. Narat Rujirat, President of the Electrical and Electronics Institute (EEI) under MIND.
In his remarks, Ambassador Park highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating that “This project reflects the evolution of Korea–Thailand cooperation from bilateral engagement to a regional collaboration that addresses shared challenges such as climate change.”
With a total contribution of USD 6 million funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea, supports Thailand’s transition to a circular and low-carbon economy with regional impact across ASEAN. Implemented at the Electrical and Electronics Institute, it strengthens Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) consulting capacity, establishes quality testing systems for reclaimed refrigerants and recycled plastics, and introduces results-based environmental management, alongside awareness-raising and an invitational training program in Korea for Thai officials.
Mr. Naroon Sooksamarn, Deputy Director General of OIE, noting that “The Ministry of Industry prioritizes transforming the economy and upgrading industries for sustainable, long-term growth.”
Also, Mr. Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of TICA, underscored that “Our cooperation for this project will also extend to trilateral cooperation, with particular focus on Thailand’s neighboring countries, for technology and knowledge sharing.”
By transforming Korean expertise into locally adapted solutions in Thailand and extending them across ASEAN, the project demonstrates practical triangular cooperation among Korea, Thailand, and neighboring partner countries. Through shared standards, joint capacity building, and regional knowledge exchange, it supports collective responses to climate change, enhances regional resilience, and contributes to a faster transition toward a low-carbon and ultimately carbon-neutral future.