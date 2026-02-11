Thailand records 381 hotspots; neighbouring countries pass 5,000, raising PM2.5 concerns

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, reported the latest situation based on Suomi NPP satellite data on February 10.
A total of 381 hotspots were detected in Thailand, with agricultural areas remaining the most concerning.
An assessment found that hotspots were distributed across several land-use categories as follows:
Beyond the domestic situation, a key concern to monitor closely is “hotspots in neighbouring countries”, which may directly contribute to transboundary PM 2.5 pollution in Thailand.
The countries with the highest hotspot counts are:
Caution: The extremely high number of hotspots in Cambodia may cause transboundary haze affecting border provinces and nearby areas. People are advised to check dust levels before leaving home and wear a face mask to protect their health.
The public can follow the situation in real time at https://disaster.gistda.or.th/fire or via related weather-reporting applications.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) held a meeting to monitor the SAT situation on Wednesday (February 11).
The SAT reported PM2.5 levels above the standard in 18 provinces across the central and eastern regions, as well as Bangkok.
It also reported 381 hotspots in Thailand and more than 5,000 hotspots in neighbouring countries, and ordered tighter fire-prevention measures ahead of the Chinese New Year period on February 15–17.
Chaiyarat Kaewphienphen, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, disclosed information from the 7/2026 Situation Awareness Team (SAT) meeting as follows:
Based on forecasts by the Thai Meteorological Department and GISTDA, people in the following areas should be prepared:
DDPM reiterated fire-prevention measures during February 15–17, a high-risk period due to incense and candle lighting, burning joss paper, and firecrackers:
The public can follow the situation and request assistance 24/7 via:
Applications: Thai Disaster Alert, Air4Thai, FAIPA (wildfire)
Safety hotline: 1784
Line Official: @1784DDPM (DDPM incident reporting 1784)
Facebook: Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM)