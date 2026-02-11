Thailand records 381 hotspots; neighbouring countries pass 5,000, raising PM2.5 concerns

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, reported the latest situation based on Suomi NPP satellite data on February 10.

A total of 381 hotspots were detected in Thailand, with agricultural areas remaining the most concerning.

Hotspot breakdown in Thailand

An assessment found that hotspots were distributed across several land-use categories as follows:

Agricultural areas: 105 hotspots

ALRO land reform areas: 102 hotspots

National reserved forest: 88 hotspots

Communities and other areas: 44 hotspots

Conservation forest: 38 hotspots

Roadside areas along highways: 4 hotspots

Cross-border haze crisis: Cambodia surges to nearly 4,000 hotspots

Beyond the domestic situation, a key concern to monitor closely is “hotspots in neighbouring countries”, which may directly contribute to transboundary PM 2.5 pollution in Thailand.

The countries with the highest hotspot counts are:

Cambodia: 3,877 hotspots

Myanmar: 902 hotspots

Laos: 579 hotspots

Vietnam: 128 hotspots

Malaysia: 62 hotspots

Caution: The extremely high number of hotspots in Cambodia may cause transboundary haze affecting border provinces and nearby areas. People are advised to check dust levels before leaving home and wear a face mask to protect their health.

The public can follow the situation in real time at https://disaster.gistda.or.th/fire or via related weather-reporting applications.