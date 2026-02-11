Finance Ministry Vows No Policy Vacuum During Transition; Sets Sights on 3% Potential Growth

Vice Minister Benjarong Suwankiri assures economic continuity via FDI and ‘Quick Win’ policies to return Thailand to its true growth potential.

Vice Minister for Finance Benjarong Suwankiri has assured the public and international investors that Thailand’s economic policy implementation remains in full force despite the current transition to a new government.

Speaking at the launch of the World Bank’s Thailand Economic Monitor on Wednesday, Benjarong emphasised that there is "no vacuum" in the ministry’s operations and reaffirmed a commitment to driving the economy toward its true growth potential of 3%.

Ensuring Continuity Amid Transition

Addressing concerns regarding the interim political period, Benjarong stated that the Finance Ministry has sufficient measures to maintain economic momentum.

He noted that budget disbursement has been faster than in previous years, with 41% of the annual budget already utilised as of January.

"I want everyone to feel at ease. There is no need to worry that this period will create an economic gap," Benjarong said.

He highlighted that several initiatives, including debt relief programmes, the SME Credit Boost, and soft loan schemes, are already in motion and will continue through the first half of the year.