Ekniti: Davos lifts Thailand profile, THB500bn lined up for digital/AI

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said he was assigned by the Prime Minister to lead “Team Thailand” to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. He said the meeting’s core purpose was to serve as a platform for leaders to discuss and help shape global directions on the economy, trade, finance and investment.

He said the first key point was that Thailand demonstrated a clear presence “on the radar” of the global stage, at a time when the world economy is being shaped amid geopolitical conflicts and increasing polarisation.

He added that ASEAN—particularly Thailand as a hub within the region—was able to highlight that Thailand’s neutrality is seen as a point where many seek to manage risks from a polarised world, leading to more interest in investing and trading with Thailand. He pointed to investment applications last year of around THB 1.8 trillion, up about 60%, with foreign investors interested across a range of industries, including modern agriculture, food processing, electric vehicles, smart electronics and data centres.

Ekniti said that, according to a United Nations report released last Friday, Thailand ranked first in ASEAN and sixth in the world for attracting data-centre investment, listing the top 10 as: France, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, Spain, Thailand, India, Italy, Malaysia and Norway.