PTT clarifies THB500 refuelling cap, confirms fuel supplies remain sufficient

It stated: In light of the recent increase in consumer demand for fuel, the company has asked service stations to manage fuel sales at the station appropriately to provide services to the public thoroughly.

At present, PTT Station service stations remain open and continue to sell fuel as normal.

The previously mentioned guidance on managing sales in certain cases is only a preparedness measure for situations in which fuel demand is exceptionally high.

PTT Station service stations can still be managed as normal, and fuel supplies remain sufficient.

Fuel is also being continuously transported to service stations to meet user demand.

“The company continues to monitor the situation closely and is coordinating fuel transport and distribution on an ongoing basis so that the public can continue to use the service conveniently and with confidence.”