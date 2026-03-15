PTT clarifies THB500 refuelling cap, confirms fuel supplies remain sufficient

SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2026

PTT said the measure was only a recommendation to help stations manage unusually high demand, while fuel supplies and services continue as normal.

  • PTT clarified that the THB500 refuelling limit for cars is a recommended guideline, not a mandatory restriction.
  • The measure was introduced to manage unusually high consumer demand and ensure fuel is distributed thoroughly.
  • The company has confirmed that fuel supplies remain sufficient and are being continuously transported to service stations.
  • Service stations can still adjust fuel sales volumes as appropriate depending on their circumstances and available stock.

Following PTT’s announcement on March 14, 2026, regarding fuel sales at PTT Station service stations and limits on refuelling volumes, motorists became concerned about the possibility of a repeat of an energy crisis.

The guidance was as follows:

  • Four-wheel vehicles: recommended refuelling of no more than THB500 per vehicle
  • Vehicles with six wheels or more: recommended refuelling of no more than THB1,000 per vehicle
  • Strictly prohibited: the sale of fuel into containers without going through the fuel dispenser meter
  • However, vehicles carrying out public service missions may refuel as appropriate, such as government vehicles, fire engines, rescue vehicles, ambulances, or other public assistance units.

Most recently, PTT moved quickly to clarify all issues, stressing that the situation remains manageable.

It stated clearly that the measure is only a “recommended guideline” to prepare for continued unusually high fuel demand during this period, in order to ensure fuel is distributed thoroughly.

It is not a mandatory restriction.

Service stations may still adjust sales volumes as appropriate, depending on circumstances and available fuel stocks.

It stated: In light of the recent increase in consumer demand for fuel, the company has asked service stations to manage fuel sales at the station appropriately to provide services to the public thoroughly.

At present, PTT Station service stations remain open and continue to sell fuel as normal.

The previously mentioned guidance on managing sales in certain cases is only a preparedness measure for situations in which fuel demand is exceptionally high.

PTT Station service stations can still be managed as normal, and fuel supplies remain sufficient.

Fuel is also being continuously transported to service stations to meet user demand.

“The company continues to monitor the situation closely and is coordinating fuel transport and distribution on an ongoing basis so that the public can continue to use the service conveniently and with confidence.”

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