Shell and Caltex cut diesel to 29.94 baht, matching PTT and Bangchak

On the morning of March 4, 2026, the PTT Group announced it would keep diesel and gasohol prices at current levels for 15 days, to help ease the public’s energy costs, in line with the government’s energy policy direction.

PTT, as the national energy company, said it supports and helps drive government policies aimed at protecting the cost of living.

It said it believes cooperation between the public and private sectors is a key mechanism for creating stability and sustainability for the country.

Meanwhile, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited said it is ready to coordinate with relevant state agencies to assess the impact and safeguard Thailand’s energy stability.

The company said it would keep fuel prices at the current level until further notice, prioritising impacts on the public and energy users.

It also said it would manage procurement and costs carefully to support customers and society amid volatility in energy markets, adding that price decisions would be made appropriately in line with costs and market conditions.