Shell and Caltex cut diesel to 29.94 baht, matching PTT and Bangchak

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 04, 2026

Shell and Caltex lowered diesel to 29.94 baht/litre after public and government measures, following PTT’s 15-day cap and Bangchak’s hold

  • Shell and Caltex have lowered diesel prices after previously raising them on March 2, 2026, by as much as 4 baht.
  • The cut followed pressure from public opinion and the government, which announced that the PTT Group would cap diesel at 29.94 baht per litre.
  • The PTT Group announced a 15-day diesel price cap, while Bangchak said it would keep prices at current levels to help the public — an approach Shell and Caltex have now followed.

Today (March 4, 2026), amid escalating unrest linked to the Iran war in the Middle East, Shell and Chevron — which markets fuel under the Caltex brand — were cited as having sharply raised retail fuel prices on March 3, 2026.

Caltex service stations announced retail price changes as follows:

  • Diesel up 1.80 baht per litre to 31.74 baht, except for Power Diesel Techron D
  • Gasohol 95 group up 0.90 baht per litre to 31.45 baht, except for Benzine Gold 95 Techron

These changes took effect on March 3, 2026, from 11.00am.

Shell service stations raised prices as follows:

  • E20 up 1.50 baht per litre to 30.44 baht
  • Gasohol 95 up 1.50 baht per litre to 49.84 baht
  • Gasohol 91 up 1.50 baht per litre to 32.28 baht
  • Diesel up 4.20 baht per litre to 34.14 baht

These changes took effect on March 3, 2026, from 5.00am.

However, both brands have now lowered domestic diesel prices after pressure mounted from public opinion and the government team, which announced that PTT Public Company Limited and PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) would cap diesel at 29.94 baht per litre.

On the morning of March 4, 2026, the PTT Group announced it would keep diesel and gasohol prices at current levels for 15 days, to help ease the public’s energy costs, in line with the government’s energy policy direction.

PTT, as the national energy company, said it supports and helps drive government policies aimed at protecting the cost of living.

It said it believes cooperation between the public and private sectors is a key mechanism for creating stability and sustainability for the country.

Meanwhile, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited said it is ready to coordinate with relevant state agencies to assess the impact and safeguard Thailand’s energy stability.

The company said it would keep fuel prices at the current level until further notice, prioritising impacts on the public and energy users.

It also said it would manage procurement and costs carefully to support customers and society amid volatility in energy markets, adding that price decisions would be made appropriately in line with costs and market conditions.

