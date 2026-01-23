null

Thailand secures THB500 billion in major investment pledges at WEF 2026

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23, 2026

Thai delegation at Davos secured over THB500 billion in investment pledges from nine global firms, signalling strong international confidence in Thailand’s economic future.

  • At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, Thailand secured over THB500 billion in combined past and future investment plans from 9 leading global companies.
  • The investments are targeted at high-technology and New S-Curve industries, focusing on the Digital/AI, Automotive/Aerospace, and Food sectors.
  • Major long-term investment plans came from the tech sector, including AWS (over THB150 billion), TikTok (over THB270 billion), and data center developer DAMAC Group (over THB130 billion).
  • A key manufacturing investment includes a THB1.5 billion plan by LiDAR provider Hesai Technology to establish its first production base outside of China in Thailand.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), revealed that the mission of Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Team Thailand at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland (January 19–22), successfully boosted international confidence.

The mission expanded cooperation networks with global leaders and secured discussions with top executives to drive future investments beneficial to the Thai economy.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised three core achievements:

  1. Strengthening Thailand’s Image: Positioned Thailand as a high-potential, neutral, and clear policy-driven hub for the regional new economy amidst geopolitical conflicts.
  2. Negotiating Concrete Investments: Focused on New S-Curve industries and high technology to create quality jobs and upskill the Thai workforce.
  3. Paving the Way for IMF–World Bank 2026: Preparing to host the Annual Meetings in Bangkok to showcase Thailand’s leadership in ASEAN.

Global Tech Giants Proceed with THB500 Billion Investment Plan

The Deputy Prime Minister met with executives from 9 leading global companies with combined past and future investment plans exceeding THB500 billion.

These discussions aimed to ensure continuity during the government transition and attract New S-Curve investments across Digital/AI, Automotive/Aerospace, and Food sectors:

Digital and AI Group

  • AWS: Reaffirmed a long-term investment plan of over THB150 billion within 15 years (THB24 billion already invested). Supported the "Cloud First" policy and the "Skill Bridge" project, aiming to develop over 50,000 digital and AI personnel.
  • Microsoft: Discussed AI applications for government and business efficiency, supporting SMEs, and workforce development for the digital transition.
  • TikTok: Confirmed a long-term investment plan exceeding THB270 billion. Discussed using the platform to empower SMEs and establish Thailand as a regional hub for content development.
  • DAMAC Group: A global data centre developer planning over THB130 billion in Thailand. Discussed utility infrastructure and power grids to support Cloud and AI expansion.
  • HCL Technologies: Discussed using AI to enhance efficiency in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and government services (GovTech).
  • NVIDIA: Discussed elevating Thailand’s AI ecosystem through developer training, Thai Language Models, and the expansion of the Centre of Excellence.

Smart Automotive and Aerospace Group

  • Hesai Technology: The world’s leading LiDAR provider decided to establish its first manufacturing base outside China in Thailand with an investment of THB1.5 billion.
  • Archer Aviation: Discussed Urban Air Mobility (UAM) partnerships with Thai companies to provide high-efficiency transportation alternatives.

Food Group

  • Nestlé: Currently operates 4 companies and 8 BOI-promoted projects in Thailand with a continuous investment of over THB28 billion. Plans to expand further in the near future.

The Deputy Prime Minister met with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, to exchange views on global economic directions, inclusive growth support, and the creation of valuable jobs.

They also discussed Thailand's readiness to host the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings 2026.

Thailand emphasised that hosting this event serves as a strategic platform for policy exchange, covering economic resilience, inclusive growth, fiscal sustainability, and private sector resource mobilisation for business development.

During the WEF, the Deputy Prime Minister also held discussions with leaders from various governments and international organizations, including the Secretary-General of the OECD, the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, the President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation, the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and executives from Uplink WEF.

Furthermore, Team Thailand expanded cooperation on emerging economic issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister participated in high-level sessions, including the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) on the topic "What’s Ahead for the Global Economy – Boom, Bust or In-between?", a strategic meeting on "New Pathways for ASEAN Growth and Productivity", and a panel discussion on "Is ASEAN Moving Fast Enough?".

These sessions provided opportunities to exchange perspectives on achieving inclusive and sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering regional economic connectivity.

Thailand also presented its national strengths, investment opportunities, and policy experiences to be scaled across the region.

