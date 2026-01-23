Thailand secures THB500 billion in major investment pledges at WEF 2026

The Deputy Prime Minister met with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, to exchange views on global economic directions, inclusive growth support, and the creation of valuable jobs.

They also discussed Thailand's readiness to host the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings 2026.

Thailand emphasised that hosting this event serves as a strategic platform for policy exchange, covering economic resilience, inclusive growth, fiscal sustainability, and private sector resource mobilisation for business development.

During the WEF, the Deputy Prime Minister also held discussions with leaders from various governments and international organizations, including the Secretary-General of the OECD, the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, the President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation, the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and executives from Uplink WEF.

Furthermore, Team Thailand expanded cooperation on emerging economic issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister participated in high-level sessions, including the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) on the topic "What’s Ahead for the Global Economy – Boom, Bust or In-between?", a strategic meeting on "New Pathways for ASEAN Growth and Productivity", and a panel discussion on "Is ASEAN Moving Fast Enough?".

These sessions provided opportunities to exchange perspectives on achieving inclusive and sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering regional economic connectivity.

Thailand also presented its national strengths, investment opportunities, and policy experiences to be scaled across the region.