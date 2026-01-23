Thailand’s ‘sleeping giant’ economy holds potential for global investors says Chartered Chief

Why Chartered Group invested in Bangchak

Asked about Chartered Group’s investment in Bangchak Corporation, Agmoni reiterated his view that the company is undervalued compared with global peers, despite having multiple business lines.

He said Bangchak’s refining business could expand further, and he argued the company should pursue more regional and international projects.

“Bangchak should not stay as a local Thai company only,” he said. “It should be like Japanese companies: they do business in Japan and they go outside. American companies go out as well.”

Agmoni said there are many ways to improve profitability, including strengthening supply chains related to retail fuel operations and supporting businesses, as well as preparing for an eventual shift towards electric vehicles.

He also pointed to potential investments in energy-adjacent projects such as data centres, along with new technologies.

“There are so many opportunities to look at,” he said, adding that he believes the share price could be two to three times higher, though achieving that would require significant work.

Agmoni said that while PTT is the largest player in the sector, there is still room for smaller competitors. He said Chartered Group aims to increase its market share through innovation and expansion.

AI and the next wave of ASEAN growth

Looking ahead, Agmoni said artificial intelligence is booming and will reshape economies, meaning countries that adopt technology faster are likely to be more successful.

He cited Singapore and Vietnam as early adopters that are aggressively embedding AI and machine learning into operations. If Thailand does not accelerate adoption, he warned, it risks falling behind.

Agmoni also said the next phase of growth should be driven by younger entrepreneurs, not only established corporates. “The young Thai people—the bright guys that just graduate from universities—have an opportunity because they have a strong tool: AI,” and added: “I know the Thai people, I’ve worked closely alongside them, and I believe that the young generation has the potential and the ability to adopt innovation and AI tools and integrate them into the local industry. This sort of transformation can boost and strengthen Thailand’s economy drastically, turning into one of the most attractive markets for foreign investors.”

Chartered group is about to launch a deep-tech and defence-tech fund that will also look to invest in Thai startups and to invite Thai investor’s to participate in. He said AI can help startups with research and development and speed up the creation of new products.

Supporting the younger generation and building a technology-driven ecosystem, he concluded, is key to Thailand’s future.