Foreign investment in Thailand hits five-year high at THB324bn in 2025

Record five-year performance under Foreign Business Act

Foreign investment in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) reached a five-year high in 2025, totalling 324,148 million baht, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD) at the Ministry of Commerce and secretary to the Foreign Business Committee, said.

He said the figure was the highest on record for 2021–2025, rising from 82.8 billion baht in 2021, 128 billion baht in 2022, 127 billion baht in 2023, and 228 billion baht in 2024.

“This is good news,” Poonpong said, adding that it reflected foreign investors’ confidence in Thailand’s economic stability and their view of the country as a key regional production base and market.